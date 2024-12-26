Shikha Pandey joins Canterbury Magicians for Women's Super Smash
Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey has been signed by the Canterbury Magicians for the upcoming Women's Super Smash. The team announced the development on Thursday, saying they were excited to have the 35-year-old veteran fast bowler on board. "Indian cricketer, Shikha Pandey is SIGNED with our Canterbury Magicians for our 2024/25 Super Smash campaign! We are super excited to see her in action over the next while; this is something you won't want to miss out on seeing!" Canterbury stated.
International cricket career and upcoming match
Pandey, a Ramagundam native, boasts an incredible international cricket record, having played 55 ODIs, 62 T20Is, and three Tests. Her last international appearance was on February 23, 2023, in the semi-Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. The Canterbury Magicians will open their campaign on Friday against Otago Sparks at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.
Performance in WBBL 2024 and WCPL
Pandey was also instrumental for Brisbane Heat in the 2024 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), which ended earlier this month. She picked 12 wickets in as many matches at a remarkable average of 24.17 and an impressive economy of 6.90. Her best figures were 2/14. Earlier this year, Pandey also turned up for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).