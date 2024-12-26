Summarize Simplifying... In short Shikha Pandey, an international cricket star, has joined the Canterbury Magicians for the Women's Super Smash.

She recently showcased her skills in the 2024 Women's Big Bash League, taking 12 wickets for Brisbane Heat, and also played for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Women's Caribbean Premier League.

Pandey has played 55 ODIs, 62 T20Is, and three Tests for India Women (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Shikha Pandey joins Canterbury Magicians for Women's Super Smash

By Parth Dhall 04:59 pm Dec 26, 202404:59 pm

What's the story Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey has been signed by the Canterbury Magicians for the upcoming Women's Super Smash. The team announced the development on Thursday, saying they were excited to have the 35-year-old veteran fast bowler on board. "Indian cricketer, Shikha Pandey is SIGNED with our Canterbury Magicians for our 2024/25 Super Smash campaign! We are super excited to see her in action over the next while; this is something you won't want to miss out on seeing!" Canterbury stated.

Career highlights

International cricket career and upcoming match

Pandey, a Ramagundam native, boasts an incredible international cricket record, having played 55 ODIs, 62 T20Is, and three Tests. Her last international appearance was on February 23, 2023, in the semi-Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia. The Canterbury Magicians will open their campaign on Friday against Otago Sparks at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

Recent achievements

Performance in WBBL 2024 and WCPL

Pandey was also instrumental for Brisbane Heat in the 2024 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), which ended earlier this month. She picked 12 wickets in as many matches at a remarkable average of 24.17 and an impressive economy of 6.90. Her best figures were 2/14. Earlier this year, Pandey also turned up for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).