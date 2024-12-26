Summarize Simplifying... In short Ian Craig, Pat Cummins, and Tom Garrett are the youngest players to debut in Test cricket for Australia, at ages 17, 18, and 18 respectively.

Craig debuted in 1953 against South Africa, Cummins in 2011 also against South Africa, and Garrett in 1877 against England.

Sam Konstas, the fourth youngest, was added to the team when Nathan McSweeney underperformed in his debut series.

Sam Konstas made his Test debut aged 19 years and 85 days

A look at youngest Test debutants for Australia

By Parth Dhall 04:39 pm Dec 26, 202404:39 pm

What's the story Australia's Sam Konstas made a stunning debut in the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The 19-year-old scored a brisk 60(65), guiding Australia to a promising score of 112/1 by lunch on Day 1. He earlier became the fourth-youngest debutant for Australia in the ultimate format. Have a look at this elite list.

#1

Ian Craig: 17y 239d

Former batter Ian Craig remains the youngest debutant for Australia in Test cricket. He made his Test debut 1953 in the MCG Test against South Africa, at 17 years and 239 days. The right-handed batter bowed out with 11 Tests, scoring 358 at an average of 19.88. His tally included two half-centuries.

#2

Pat Cummins: 18y 193d

Pat Cummins, Australia's current Test captain, occupies the second spot on this list. Cummins, aged 18 years and 193 days, made his Test debut in 2011 against South Africa in Johannesburg. The tall seamer has emerged as one of Australia's greatest bowlers across formats. Having played 66 Tests, Cummins is closing in on 300 wickets in the format.

#3

Tom Garrett: 18y 232d

Tom Garrett remains Australia's third-youngest debutant in Test cricket. The former fast bowler burst on to Test cricket in 1877 against England at the MCG. He ended up playing 19 Tests for the Aussies (took 36 wickets). Garrett, who debuted at 18 years and 232 days, also scored 339 runs with the bat, including a half-century.

Information

Sam Konstas: 19y 85d

As mentioned, Konstas became the fourth-youngest Australian to play Test cricket (19y 85d). He was added for the fourth game as Nathan McSweeney failed to impress in his debut Test series.