NBA: Presenting top five Rookie of the Year candidates

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:35 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story Stephon Castle remains atop the NBA Rookie Ladder for the San Antonio Spurs, with Yves Missi, Jaylen Wells, Alex Sarr, and Zach Edey closing in. Jared McCain of Philadelphia 76ers drops off after a meniscus injury, likely ending his season after 23 games. While there is no minimum age for Rookie of the Year eligibility, here are the top five candidates for the award.

#1

Stephon Castle - San Antonio Spurs

Castle's defensive impact and floor presence secure his spot atop the Rookie Ladder despite offensive struggles. Averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, his shooting has dipped in December to 38.9%, lagging behind historical Rookie of the Year standards. Notably, Jason Kidd (1995), the only ROY winner since 1958 to shoot under 40%, shared the honor with Grant Hill.

#2

Yves Missi - New Orleans Pelicans

Missi continues to impress for New Orleans Pelicans, showcasing his versatility in a thrilling overtime loss to Denver Nuggets. With 21 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks—including a clutch swat on Nikola Jokic in overtime—Missi demonstrated growth. Despite struggling with an intentional free-throw miss, Missi's stats (26.6 minutes, 9.7 points, 8.6 rebounds) reflect steady progress as he navigates the challenges of a rebuilding team.

#3

Jaylen Wells - Memphis Grizzlies

Wells, the No. 39 draft pick, has been a standout among second-round rookies, starting 25 games compared to 15 combined starts for the rest of his class. Averaging 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, he leads all second-rounders in scoring and ranks third among rookies overall. Meanwhile, Wells also boasts the best plus/minus (+107), solidifying his impact on both ends of the court.

4

Alexandre Sarr - Washington Wizards

Sarr, the No. 2 draft pick, is showing improvement with time for the Washington Wizards. After shooting just 37% overall and 24.4% from three through November, he's now connecting at 45.6% overall and 42.9% from deep this month. With season averages of 11.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, Sarr's growth highlights the patience often rewarded with rookies.

#5

Zach Edey - Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Edey continues to rise, averaging 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks over the past week. The No. 9 pick is making an impact with season stats of 10.6 points, 7.5 boards, and 1.1 blocks per game. Edey also earned praise for his resilience against Draymond Green, solidifying his presence as the second Memphis rookie in the top five.