Ranking QBs with most rushing yards in NFL history

What's the story Quarterbacks have revolutionized the NFL, blending precision passing with game-changing rushing ability. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson recently broke Michael Vick's record to become the league's all-time rushing leader among QBs, showcasing the evolution of the position. Explore the records, and thrilling performances of the NFL's top five rushing quarterbacks and their lasting impact on the game.

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (6,110 yards)*

As mentioned the Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson recently eclipsed Michael Vick's long-standing record in just 102 games. The 2024 NFL MVP frontrunner currently owns 6,110 rushing yards and is one of the two active players in the top five ahead of Russell Wilson. Notably, he is also one of the only two players ever to cross the 6,000 rushing yards mark ahead of Vick.

Michael Vick - Atlanta Falcons (6,109 yards)

The Falcons' QB owned the record of the most rushing yards for a while until Jackson surpassed it recently. Meanwhile, Vick retired in 2015 and had amassed 6,109 rushing yards. Additionally, Vick was the first QB to cross the 6,000 rushing yards mark. Vick managed his 6,109 yards in 143 games (second lowest in this list). Overall, he had also amassed 36 rushing TDs.

Cam Newton - Carolina Panthers (5,631 yards)

The Panthers QB stands third on this list with 5,631 yards across 148 games. He is also the third QB on this list to cross the 5,000 rushing yards mark in NFL history. Notably, Newton managed a record 75 rushing TDs (the highest in the league so far among QBs). Additionally, the QB amassed 5,631 yards from 1,118 attempts (most in this group)

Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers (5,446 yards)

The Steelers QB stands fourth on this list thanks to his 5,446 rushing yards. Notably, Wilson is the only second active player on this trailing Ravens' Jackson. Meanwhile, the QB managed 5,446 yards from 198 games (the most in this list). Overall, he has 1,020 attempts and 31 rushing TDs with an average of 27.5 yards per game.

Randall Cunningham - Philadelphia Eagles (4,928 yards)

The Eagles QB who last played in 2001 stands fifth on this list. Meanwhile, Cunningham managed 4,928 yards (the only player to have missed the 5,000 yards mark) across 161 games. Overall, the QB managed 35 rushing TDs from just 775 attempts (lowest in this list). Additionally, he also managed an average of 30.6 yards per game.