#ThisDayThatYear: Sloan becomes fifth NBA coach to reach 1,000 wins

By Pavan Thimmaiah 12:38 pm Dec 11, 202412:38 pm

What's the story On December 11, 2006, Jerry Sloan etched his name in NBA history by becoming the fifth coach to achieve 1,000 career wins. Known for his grit and consistency, Sloan's milestone reflects his legendary tenure with the Utah Jazz. As a Hall of Fame coach, his impact extended far beyond the court. He shaped Utah's identity and earned the respect of players and fans alike.

Recap

Highlights of Sloan's coaching career

Sloan's career is packed with milestones. He led the Jazz to 1,223 wins in 23 seasons, including 20 consecutive playoff appearances and two NBA Finals. Notably, Sloan was the first NBA coach to win 1,000 games with a single franchise. He retired with 1,221 career wins, ranking fourth all-time at the time, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Game recap

Jazz route Mavericks as coach Sloane picks up 1,000th win

The Jazz secured a commanding 101-79 victory over the Mavericks. Carlos Boozer led the Jazz with a dominant 31-point, 11-rebound performance, while Deron Williams added 18 points and seven assists. However, with the 26 points from Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas struggled to contain Utah's balanced offense and inside presence. The Jazz improved to 16-5 with this impressive home win, recording coach Sloan's 1,000th win.

Most wins

NBA's top five winningest coaches

Gregg Popovich leads the NBA's winningest coaches with 1,400 victories over 2,233 games, averaging 101.7 points per game. Don Nelson follows with 1,335 wins in 2,398 games, while Lenny Wilkens holds 1,332 wins across 2,487 games. Sloan recorded 1,221 wins in 2,024 games, and Pat Riley completes the top five with 1,210 wins over 1,904 games.