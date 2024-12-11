Summarize Simplifying... In short Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, has been awarded the 2024 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for his commitment to sustainable energy projects.

Thiem, who has 17 ATP titles to his name and a career win-loss record of 348-215, joins the ranks of tennis greats like Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer who have previously received this prestigious honor for their contributions both on and off the court.

Dominic Thiem wins 2024 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award: Details here

By Parth Dhall 10:58 am Dec 11, 202410:58 am

What's the story Dominic Thiem, the famous Austrian tennis star, has been awarded the 2024 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award by the ATP. The award comes after Thiem announced his retirement from his illustrious career earlier this year. He announced his retirement at the Vienna Open earlier this year, bringing an end to an illustrious tennis career that was perturbed by persistent injury issues since 2021.

Prestigious recognition

Thiem joins elite group of humanitarian award recipients

The Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award is a prestigious honor, named after tennis pioneer Arthur Ashe. It has previously been given to tennis greats like Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer for their contributions on and off the court. Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was the 2023 recipient for his humanitarian efforts in Africa. Thiem now joins this elite group of athletes who have made a positive impact beyond their sporting achievements.

Humanitarian efforts

Thiem's dedication to sustainable energy projects recognized

Thiem was selected for this award owing to his dedication to sustainable energy projects. Thiem, who won the 2020 US Open, said he was overjoyed to learn that he would be the 2024 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award recipient. Writing for the ATP, Thiem said he was proud to be mentioned alongside past winners, who have all contributed to society through their humanitarian projects.

Career

A look at Theim illustrious career

In a career that spanned over a decade, Thiem won 17 ATP titles, including his only major at the 2020 US Open. He bounced back from two sets down to defeat Alexander Zverev in the US Open final. Theim became the first Austrian to win the US Open singles title. He has also reached the finals of Australian Open (2020) and French Open (2018 and 2019). Thiem retired with a career win-loss record of 348-215.