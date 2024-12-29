Summarize Simplifying... In short In some of the best bowling performances for Pakistan against South Africa in Tests, Abbas recently took his 5th five-wicket haul.

Rewinding to 1998, Mushtaq Ahmed's 8 wickets in Durban and Waqar Younis's 8 in Gqeberha led to significant victories.

Fast forward to 2013, Saeed Ajmal's 6 wickets in Cape Town were also noteworthy.

These performances highlight the strength of Pakistan's bowling against South Africa. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Mohammad Abbas claimed 6/54 (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Best bowling returns for Pakistan vs South Africa in Tests

By Rajdeep Saha 07:00 pm Dec 29, 202407:00 pm

What's the story Mohammad Abbas had a solid return to Test cricket for Pakistan. The pacer claimed a record-breaking six-fer in the 4th innings of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion. Despite Pakistan's narrow two-wicket defeat, Abbas was one of the highlights as he almost pulled off a miracle in SA's pursuit of 148. Here are best bowling returns for Pakistan versus SA (Tests).

#1

Mohammad Abbas - 6/54, Centurion, 2024

Abbas showed his bowling skills as he picked four wickets for 40 runs in a 17-over spell from the Hennops River End on Day 4. He picked two wickets on Day 3. His disciplined and aggressive back-of-a-length bowling plan worked wonders. He bowled 19.3 overs and conceded 54 runs, bowling six maidens. As per ESPNcricinfo, Abbas took his 5th five-wicket haul in Tests.

#2

Mushtaq Ahmed - 6/78, Durban, 1998

The 2nd Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Durban, 1998, saw ace spinner Mushtaq Ahmed claim a match-winning 6/78 in the 4th innings. His heroics helped Pakistan win the match by 29 runs. SA folded for 225 in the run-chase with Mushtaq decimating them. Earlier, he picked three wickets in the 2nd innings (3/71). He took a commendable nine wickets in the match.

#3

Waqar Younis - 6/78, Gqeberha, 1998

The third Test between the two sides in Gqeberha, 1998, saw the hosts claim a 259-run win. SA scored 293 runs in the 1st innings. Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis bagged 6/78. He bowled 23 overs (6 maidens). Pakistan perished for 106 thereafter. In the 3rd innings, SA posted 206/7d. Waqar took 4 wickets to finish the match with

Information

Saeed Ajmal - 6/96, Cape Town, 2013

In Pakistan's 2013 tour of South Africa, spinner Saeed Ajmal claimed 6/96 in the 2nd innings as SA scored 326 following Pakistan's 338. Pakistan scored 169 runs in the 3rd innings as SA (182/6) won the contest. Ajmal took 4/51 to finish with 10 wickets.