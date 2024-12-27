Summarize Simplifying... In short In his debut Boxing Day Test, Corbin Bosch shone with a knock of 81* against Pakistan, helping South Africa gain a 90-run lead.

Bosch, who came in at 19 for 3, partnered with Kagiso Rabada and Jane Paterson to add crucial runs.

His aggressive batting included 15 fours, and he also claimed 4 wickets on Day 1, marking a dream debut. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

South Africa's Corbin Bosch continued his excellent outing (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Boxing Day Test: Debutant Corbin Bosch slams 81* versus Pakistan

By Rajdeep Saha 07:14 pm Dec 27, 202407:14 pm

What's the story South Africa's Corbin Bosch continued his excellent outing on the field in his debut Test. The pace all-rounder was sensational on Day 1, picking 4 wickets with the ball as Pakistan folded for 211. On Day 2, Bosch showed his brilliance with the bat. SA were 213/8 at one stage as Bosch hammered an unbeaten 81 to help his side score 301/10.

Knock

Bosch helps SA gain a 90-run lead

Bosch came to the crease when SA were 191/7 with Marco Jansen's dismissal. Aiden Markram, who worked hard for his 89, was the next batter to get dismissed. SA had a two-run lead when Markram departed. Bosch then took over and with help from Kagiso Rabada and Jane Paterson, he added two vital stands for the last two wickets. SA gained a 90-run lead.

Numbers

A dream debut for Bosch

Bosch was at his aggressive best. He smashed 15 fours in his knock of 81* from 93 balls. He added 41 runs alongside Rabada. Thereafter, he shared another pivotal stand of 47 runs alongside Paterson. On Day 1, he claimed 4 wickets for 63 runs from 15 overs. His tally included four maiden overs.

Information

11th fifty in FC cricket for Bosch

Bosch registered his career-best score in First-Class cricket. Notably, 69 was his best score coming into this contest. He has raced to 1,376 runs with the help of 11 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, he averages close to 41.

Records

Records made by Bosch

Bosch has posted the highest score by a No. 9 batter on debut in Test cricket. He broke the record of Milan Rathnayake (Sri Lanka) - 72 (135) - vs England (Manchester, 2024). He also became the first player in the history of the sport to score a half-century and take a four-fer on debut.