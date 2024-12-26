Summarize Simplifying... In short In his Test debut for South Africa, Corbin Bosch made a splash by claiming four wickets against Pakistan.

His first wicket was Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, followed by Saud Shakeel, Aamer Jamal, and Naseem Shah.

This marks Bosch's fourth four-wicket haul in his First-Class cricket career, where he has already taken 76 wickets in 35 matches.

South African pacer Corbin Bosch was excellent for his side (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Corbin Bosch claims four-fer on Test debut for South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 08:40 pm Dec 26, 202408:40 pm

What's the story South African pacer Corbin Bosch was excellent for his side on debut on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Bosch managed to claim figures worth 4/63 in 15 overs. It was a solid outing for the 30-year-old. In addition to Bosch's four-fer, pacer Dane Paterson claimed 5/61 and Marco Jansen took one wicket. Pakistan perished for 211.

Wickets

Four wickets for the impressive Bosch

Bosch's first ball, a wide one outside off stump, was slashed at by Pakistan captain Shan Masood. The shot produced a thick outside edge which was safely held by Jansen at third slip. This was Bosch's first wicket on debut. Bosch then dismissed Saud Shakeel as Pakistan were reduced to 56/4. Aamer Jamal and Naseem Shah were his final two wickets thereafter.

Information

4th four-fer for Bosch in FC cricket

In 35 First-Class matches, Bosch has raced to 76 wickets at around 36. This was his 4th four-wicket haul in FC cricket. He owns one fifer.