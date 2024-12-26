Corbin Bosch claims four-fer on Test debut for South Africa
South African pacer Corbin Bosch was excellent for his side on debut on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Bosch managed to claim figures worth 4/63 in 15 overs. It was a solid outing for the 30-year-old. In addition to Bosch's four-fer, pacer Dane Paterson claimed 5/61 and Marco Jansen took one wicket. Pakistan perished for 211.
Four wickets for the impressive Bosch
Bosch's first ball, a wide one outside off stump, was slashed at by Pakistan captain Shan Masood. The shot produced a thick outside edge which was safely held by Jansen at third slip. This was Bosch's first wicket on debut. Bosch then dismissed Saud Shakeel as Pakistan were reduced to 56/4. Aamer Jamal and Naseem Shah were his final two wickets thereafter.
4th four-fer for Bosch in FC cricket
In 35 First-Class matches, Bosch has raced to 76 wickets at around 36. This was his 4th four-wicket haul in FC cricket. He owns one fifer.