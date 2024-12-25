Summarize Simplifying... In short Sameer Rizvi is making waves in the U23 One Day tournament, smashing record-breaking double centuries in matches against Vidarbha and Tripura U23.

Despite a lackluster performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Rizvi's exceptional form led to his selection by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rizvi's scores in U23 tournament read as 27, 137*, 153, 201*, 8, 202*

Sameer Rizvi continues record-breaking performance in U23 One Day tournament

By Rajdeep Saha 08:22 pm Dec 25, 202408:22 pm

What's the story Uttar Pradesh's Under-23 cricket team captain, Sameer Rizvi, has taken the ongoing One Day State A tournament by storm. In just six innings, he has scored a staggering 728 runs. This includes two double centuries and two hundreds in the last eight days. Rizvi's phenomenal performance comes after he was ignored for Uttar Pradesh's Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. On Wednesday, Rizvi slammed an unbeaten 202. Here are further details.

Rizvi slams double-century in Vadodara

In a recent match against Vidarbha in Vadodara, Rizvi was instrumental in Uttar Pradesh's chase of a daunting 407-run target. Coming in as the fourth batter in the 13th over, he joined hands with wicket-keeper Siddiqui to put up an unbeaten 296-run stand off just 173 balls. Rizvi's contribution was a breathtaking double century, remaining not out on 202 off just 105 deliveries.

Rizvi has dominated the scenes

Earlier, Rizvi had scored another double-century against Tripura U23 at the Kotambi B ground, scoring 201 not out off just 97 balls. He hit an incredible 20 sixes and 13 fours, making it the fastest double-century in the tournament's history. Rizvi's scores in U23 tournament read as 27, 137*, 153, 201*, 8, 202*.

IPL 2025 auction: Rizvi was picked by DC

Despite a dismal Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season where he scored only 136 runs in eight innings, Rizvi was picked up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of ₹30 lakh in the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. He represented Chennai Super Kings last season.