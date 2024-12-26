Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester City's performance continues to falter, with just one victory in their last 13 games across all competitions.

Their latest match ended in a draw against Everton, despite an early lead from Silva.

A missed penalty by Haaland and a comeback goal from Everton's Ndiaye further compounded City's woes.

Pickford saved Haaland's penalty (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Manchester City's struggles continue with draw against Everton: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:11 pm Dec 26, 202408:11 pm

What's the story Manchester City's difficult season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the Etihad Stadium in matchweek 18 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Thursday. The Boxing Day match saw Erling Haaland's second-half penalty get saved by Jordan Pickford. This was another setback for Pep Guardiola's team. Bernardo Silva handed City an early lead but this was cut out by Iliman Ndiaye in the 36th minute. Here's more about the match.

Game highlights

Manchester City's early dominance and missed opportunities

Despite their recent struggles, Manchester City began the match on a high. Josko Gvardiol almost scored in the third minute but his header hit the post. The team's persistence paid off in the 14th minute when Silva found the back of the net after receiving a pass from Jeremy Doku. However, Silva missed another scoring opportunity later in the game.

Match turnaround

Everton's comeback and Haaland's missed penalty

Everton came back in the 36th minute with Ndiaye equalizing from Abdoulaye Doucoure's cross. Seven minutes into the second half, Manchester City had a chance to regain their lead when Savinho was fouled by Vitalii Mykolenko in the penalty area. However, Haaland's shot was saved by Pickford, denying City a much-needed victory.

Run

One win in 13 matches across competitions for City

City have just one win in 13 matches across competitions. Barring a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, City own nine defeats and three draws. The Citizens have conceded a whopping 28 goals in these 13 matches. Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in 11 of these matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 15 goals.