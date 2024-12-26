Manchester City's struggles continue with draw against Everton: Key stats
Manchester City's difficult season continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton at the Etihad Stadium in matchweek 18 of the Premier League 2024/25 season on Thursday. The Boxing Day match saw Erling Haaland's second-half penalty get saved by Jordan Pickford. This was another setback for Pep Guardiola's team. Bernardo Silva handed City an early lead but this was cut out by Iliman Ndiaye in the 36th minute. Here's more about the match.
Manchester City's early dominance and missed opportunities
Despite their recent struggles, Manchester City began the match on a high. Josko Gvardiol almost scored in the third minute but his header hit the post. The team's persistence paid off in the 14th minute when Silva found the back of the net after receiving a pass from Jeremy Doku. However, Silva missed another scoring opportunity later in the game.
Everton's comeback and Haaland's missed penalty
Everton came back in the 36th minute with Ndiaye equalizing from Abdoulaye Doucoure's cross. Seven minutes into the second half, Manchester City had a chance to regain their lead when Savinho was fouled by Vitalii Mykolenko in the penalty area. However, Haaland's shot was saved by Pickford, denying City a much-needed victory.
One win in 13 matches across competitions for City
City have just one win in 13 matches across competitions. Barring a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, City own nine defeats and three draws. The Citizens have conceded a whopping 28 goals in these 13 matches. Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in 11 of these matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 15 goals.