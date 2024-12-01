Summarize Simplifying... In short Liverpool triumphed over Manchester City 2-0 in a recent Premier League match, marking City's seventh consecutive game without a win.

Liverpool have gone 11 points clear of Manchester City (Image Source: X/@premierleague)

Premier League: Liverpool tame Manchester City 2-0 at Anfield

By Rajdeep Saha 11:54 pm Dec 01, 202411:54 pm

What's the story Liverpool have gone 11 points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League 2024-25 season with a superb 2-0 win at Anfield in matchweek 13 on Sunday. Manchester City are winless in seven successive games in all competitions after this result. Arne Slot's men were deserved winners, handing Pep Guardiola a fourth successive Premier League defeat. Here are the details.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post

Run

Man City winless in seven successive games

Since a 1-0 win over Southampton on October 26 in the Premier League, City went down 2-1 against Spurs in the Carabao Cup. Bournemouth beat City 2-1 in the Premier League before Sporting thrashed them 4-1 in the Champions League. Brighton and Spurs inflicted more misery in the Premier League. Feyenoord came from behind to draw 3-3 in the UCL. Liverpool overcame City now.

Information

19 goals conceded in these 7 games

Guardiola's men have conceded 19 goals in these run of seven winless matches across competitions (L6 D1). Notably, they have conceded two-plus goals in each of these matches. On the other hand, they have scored only 7 goals.

Details

Match stats and points table

Liverpool had 18 attempts with 7 shots on target. Man City managed two shots on target from 8 attempts. City edged past Liverpool 30-29 in terms of touches in the opposition box. City owned 56% ball possession and an 88% pass accuracy. The Reds are top of the Premier League table with 34 points from 13 matches. City are 5th with 23 points collected.

Information

Salah makes an assist and scores a penalty

Salah made an assist for Cody Gakpo, who scored the opener in the 12th minute. The Reds pushed for more goals before the Egyptian added to the tally with a 78th-minute penalty.

Salah

224 goals and 98 assists for the Reds

Salah has raced to 224 goals for Liverpool from 369 matches (98 assists). In 263 Premier League games for the club, Salah has managed 166 goals and 75 assists. In 20 matches across competitions this season, Salah owns 13 goals and 12 assists. He has been involved in 25 goals. Overall, Salah has 168 Premier League goals and 76 assists (G2 A1 for Chelsea).

Information

Gakpo adds to his tally

Making his 69th Premier League appearance, Gakpo has raced to 17 goals. He also owns 8 assists. He owns two Premier League goals and an assist this season.

Opta stats

Unwanted records for City and Guardiola

City have lost four consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since August 2008. This is also the first time in Guardiola's managerial career that he has lost four consecutive league matches. Guardiola has won just six of his 23 games against Liverpool in all competitions (D8 L9).

Do you know?

Liverpool favorites to win the title

Liverpool are now nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, above Arsenal and Chelsea. As per Opta, this is their biggest margin as leaders in the competition since the final day of the 2019-20 campaign, when they won the title (18 points).

Information

Salah equals Rooney's record

As per Squawka, Salah has now scored and assisted in a same Premier League match for the 36th time. He has equalled former Manchester United ace Wayne Rooney (36).