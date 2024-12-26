Summarize Simplifying... In short Dane Paterson dominated the Centurion Test against Pakistan, claiming five wickets for 61 runs.

His performance, which included the dismissal of top players like Saim Ayub and Babar Azam, left Pakistan struggling at 14.

This marks Paterson's second Test fifer and his 24th in First-Class cricket, bringing his total to 608 wickets.

Pakistan were bowled out for 211 in the 1st innings (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

Dane Paterson floors Pakistan with 5/61 in Centurion Test: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:58 pm Dec 26, 202407:58 pm

What's the story South Africa bowled Pakistan out for 211 on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test being held at SuperSport Park, Centurion. Dane Paterson was the pick of the bowlers with a solid fifer. He claimed 5/61 from 16 overs which included four maidens. It was a fine performance by the pacer as Pakistan were knocked over in 57.3 overs. In addition, Corbin Bosch managed 4/63 and Marco Jansen claimed 1/43. Here's more.

Paterson dismisses Ayub and Babar to start his brilliance

Paterson got his first wicket in the form of Saim Ayub, who played a cautious game with just 14 runs off 34 balls. A delivery from Paterson found the outside edge of Ayub's bat and sent him back to the pavilion. The South African bowler wasn't done yet as he also sent Babar Azam, who was making a comeback to the side, back. Azam's tentative stroke outside off stump was caught in the slips, further denting Pakistan's top order.

Paterson claims three more vital Pakistan scalps

Pakistan were 56/4 with Saud Shakeel back in the hut. Both Paterson and Bosch had two wickets each in the morning session. Pakistan headed to lunch at 88/4 before the likes of Kamram Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan went on to add more runs. Their fifty-plus stand was broken by Paterson, who dismissed Ghulam for 54. Thereafter, Paterson also dismissed Rizwan to leave Pakistan reeling at 142/6. Bosch then broke a 47-run stand as Paterson dismissed Salman Agha for his fifer.

2nd Test fifer for Paterson and 24th in FC cricket

In 7 matches, Paterson has raced to 24 Test wickets from 12 innings at 25.04. This was his 2nd Test fifer and a first versus Pakistan. In four home Test matches, Paterson has 16 scalps at 20.68. Both of his fifers have come at home. As per ESPNcricinfo, Paterson has raced to 608 wickets in First-Class cricket. This was his 24th five-wicket haul in the longest format.