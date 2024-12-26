Williams now has the joint third-most Test tons for Zimbabwe

What's the story Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams has slammed his fifth century in Test cricket. The senior batter reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Afghanistan at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Williams kept Zimbabwe afloat after Ben Curran gave them a solid start. He completed his century in the final session. Williams now has the joint third-most Test tons for Zimbabwe.

Williams came out at number four after the departure of Ben Curran, who scored a fine half-century. Zimbabwe were 92/2 at that time. Williams added crucial stands with Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Dion Myers, and then skipper Craig Ervine to get the hosts past 300. The veteran Zimbabwe batter raced to his ton off 114 balls in the 72nd over.

Joint third-most Test tons for Zimbabwe

As mentioned, Williams now has the joint third-most centuries for Zimbabwe in Test cricket. He shares this record with Hamilton Masakadza. The duo is only behind Andy Flower (12), Brendan Taylor (6), and Grant Flower (6). Notably, Williams has a brilliant conversion rate in the format as he has been dismissed only thrice before scoring a hundred.

Williams races past 1,200 Test runs

Williams, playing his 16th Test, has raced past 1,200 runs in the longest format. He averages over 44 and has eight fifty-plus scores (three half-centuries). Over 650 of his Test runs have come at home.