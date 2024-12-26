Summarize Simplifying... In short Tennis star Simona Halep has pulled out of the Australian Open due to knee and shoulder pain.

Despite her disappointment, Halep is looking forward to her next event in Cluj, eager to play in front of her Romanian fans.

This comes after her last Grand Slam win at Wimbledon in 2019, and her absence from the Grand Slams in 2023 and 2024.

Halep has been dealing with multiple injuries

Simona Halep withdraws from Australian Open: Here's why

By Parth Dhall 07:29 pm Dec 26, 202407:29 pm

What's the story Romanian tennis player Simona Halep has announced her withdrawal from the upcoming Australian Open, citing a recurring knee and shoulder injury. The news comes as another setback for the athlete, who recently returned to competitive tennis after a reduced nine-month ban for doping offenses. The initial ban set for four years was shortened following her appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Here are further details.

Public announcement

Halep shares injury update on social media

Halep took to social media to announce her withdrawal from the Australian Open. She wrote, "After playing in Abu Dhabi, unfortunately I felt pain in my knee and shoulder once again." After speaking with her team, they agreed to delay the start of her season. Although she regretted the decision, Halep thanked tournament organizers in Auckland and Australia for their support.

Future endeavors

Halep's plans for future tournaments

Halep, who was given a wildcard entry for the impending Australian Open after her return from the ban, now intends to rest and recover. She hopes to play her next event in Cluj, saying she is eager to feature in front of Romanian fans. This would have been Halep's first Grand Slam since the 2022 US Open when she lost in the first round.

Past performance

Halep's history and anticipation for Australian Open

Halep had also reached the final of the Australian Open in 2018, where she lost to Caroline Wozniacki. Despite her recent withdrawal, she had expressed gratitude and excitement about the prospect of returning to Melbourne for the tournament. "The thought of returning to Australia after three years is exciting and I'm very grateful to the tournament for this opportunity," Halep had stated prior to her injury announcement.

Information

When did Halep last win a major title?

The last of Halep's two Grand Slam titles came in 2019 when she won Wimbledon. The star player won the French Open a year before that. As mentioned, Halep didn't feature at Grand Slams in 2024 and 2023.