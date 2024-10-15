Tennis: Men with this hard-court record in a season
Men's singles tennis star Jannik Sinner scripted history after beating Serbian ace Novak Djokovic to win the Shanghai Masters. Sinner claimed a magnificent 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over the Serb in the final. As per Opta, Sinner has become the third player to win the Australia Open, Us Open, and three-plus ATP Masters 1000 hard-court events in a season. Here's the list.
Jannik Sinner (2024)
As mentioned, Sinner is third man to claim the Australia Open, Us Open, and three-plus ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles in a season. According to Opta, the Italian ace is also the youngest to achieve this triple feat. Sinner has been on a roll this year, having won seven titles. This also includes title-wins at the Miami Masters and Cincinnati Masters.
Roger Federer (2006)
Swiss legend Roger Federer was the first man to unlock this achievement in the sport, in 2006. He won a record 12 titles in 2006. The legendary player won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, besides reaching the French Open final. Federer also won the tennis Masters Cup (hard), Madrid Masters (hard), Indian Wells (hard), Miami Masters (hard), and Canada Masters (hard).
Novak Djokovic (2011 and 2015)
Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, remains the only man to have reached this landmark in multiple years. Djokovic won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in both 2011 and 2015. The two years also saw him clinch several ATP Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic won 10+ titles each in 2011 (10) and 2015 (11).