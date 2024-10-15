Summarize Simplifying... In short Italian tennis star Sinner has become the third and youngest player to win the Australian Open, US Open, and three or more ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles in a season.

He follows in the footsteps of Swiss legend Roger Federer, who first achieved this in 2006, and Novak Djokovic, the only player to have done this twice, in 2011 and 2015.

Jannik Sinner won the Shanghai Masters after beating Novak Djokovic (Image source: X/@atptour)

Tennis: Men with this hard-court record in a season

By Parth Dhall 06:46 pm Oct 15, 202406:46 pm

What's the story Men's singles tennis star Jannik Sinner scripted history after beating Serbian ace Novak Djokovic to win the Shanghai Masters. Sinner claimed a magnificent 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over the Serb in the final. As per Opta, Sinner has become the third player to win the Australia Open, Us Open, and three-plus ATP Masters 1000 hard-court events in a season. Here's the list.

#1

Jannik Sinner (2024)

As mentioned, Sinner is third man to claim the Australia Open, Us Open, and three-plus ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles in a season. According to Opta, the Italian ace is also the youngest to achieve this triple feat. Sinner has been on a roll this year, having won seven titles. This also includes title-wins at the Miami Masters and Cincinnati Masters.

#2

Roger Federer (2006)

Swiss legend Roger Federer was the first man to unlock this achievement in the sport, in 2006. He won a record 12 titles in 2006. The legendary player won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, besides reaching the French Open final. Federer also won the tennis Masters Cup (hard), Madrid Masters (hard), Indian Wells (hard), Miami Masters (hard), and Canada Masters (hard).

#3

Novak Djokovic (2011 and 2015)

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, remains the only man to have reached this landmark in multiple years. Djokovic won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open in both 2011 and 2015. The two years also saw him clinch several ATP Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic won 10+ titles each in 2011 (10) and 2015 (11).