Jannik Sinner reaches his sixth major quarter-final: Key stats

Sports 2 min read

By Parth Dhall 02:41 pm Jan 21, 202402:41 pm

Jannik Sinner won in straight sets (Image source: X/@AustralianOpen)

Italian star Jannik Sinner reached the 2024 Australian Open quarter-final after beating Karen Khachanov in the men's singles clash. Sinner claimed a straight-set win (6-4, 7-5, 6-3) in two hours and 34 minutes. The fourth seed has now qualified for his sixth Grand Slam quarter-final, the join second-most among Italian men. Sinner will next face either Andrey Rublev or Alex de Minaur.

Key stats of the match

Sinner won a total of 104 points and 46 winners in the match. He struck eight aces compared to Khachanov's seven. The former had a win percentage of 79 and 58 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted five of his eight break points. Khachanov (29) had less unforced errors than the Italian (34). The latter recorded three double-faults.

Sinner enters this list

As mentioned, Sinner now has the joint second-most appearances in Grand Slam quarter-finals (6), with Matteo Berrettini and Adriano Panatta. They are only behind Nicola Pietrangeli, who owns 10 such appearances. Giorgio de Stefani follows the trio with four major quarter-final wins. Notably, Sinner has won only one of his major quarter-finals. The win came at 2023 Wimbledon.

Second Australian Open quarter-final

Sinner has reached his second Australian Open quarter-final. He qualified for this stage in 2022 as well. The Italian had a fourth-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated him in that round. Notably, Sinner has reached at least the quarter-finals in five of the past nine Grand Slams. The former has a 12-4 win-loss record in Melbourne.

Sinner has been brilliant of late

In 2023, Sinner won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Canada while also making it to his first Grand Slam semi-final in Wimbledon. He also reached the ATP Finals where he lost the summit clash to Novak Djokovic. As per ATP, Sinner has won 24 of 26 matches played since the 2023 US Open. His only defeats came against Ben Shelton and Djokovic.

A 3-1 lead over Khachanov

Sinner now has a 3-1 lead over Khachanov in the ATP head-to-head series. The latter was vying to reach his sixth Grand Slam quarter-final. Sinner defated Khachanov twice in 2021 and once in 2020.