Craig Ervine slams his 4th century in Test cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:10 pm Dec 27, 2024

What's the story Zimbabwe cricket team skipper, Craig Ervine, made his presence felt with a terrific 104-run knock in the Boxing Day Test against Afghanistan at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Zimbabwe finished Day 1 at 363/4 with Sean Williams unbeaten on 145 and Ervine scoring 56*. Ervine completed his ton on Day 2, adding 48 runs more to his tally. Here are further details.

Ervine's mammoth stand alongside Williams floors Afghanistan

Ervine came to bat when his side was 220/4 on Day 1. He added an unbeaten 143-run stand alongside Williams as the two bought their experience into play and made solid work of the conditions. On Day 2, Williams was dismissed with Zimbabwe being 383/5. Thereafter, Ervine and Brian Bennett added 82 runs for the 6th wicket. Zia-ur-Rehman dismissed Ervine shortly after his ton.

Ervine averages 35.31 in Tests

Ervine's 104 was laced with 10 fours. He faced 176 balls. He has raced to 1,448 runs from 22 Tests at 35.31. This was his 4th ton. He also owns five fifties. Afghanistan is the 4th country against whom Ervine owns a Test ton after Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 13 home Tests, Ervine owns 904 runs at 37.66.

Ervine completes 7,000 runs in FC cricket

With his knock of 104, Ervine also went past 7,000 runs in First-Class cricket. He now owns 7,023 runs from 94 matches (168 innings). This was his 20th century in the longest format. He has 32 fifties as well.