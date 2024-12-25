Summarize Simplifying... In short Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad are returning to Pakistan's Test squad, strengthening their pace attack for the upcoming match against South Africa.

Captain Shan Masood is confident in their abilities, especially Abbas's unique bowling skills.

Despite Pakistan's historical struggles in South Africa, the team is hopeful that these additions, along with strategic changes like Babar Azam batting at No. 3, will help them secure a win.

Masood highlighted Abbas's unique bowling skills (Image Source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Shan Masood lauds Mohammad Abbas's return to Pakistan's Test squad

By Rajdeep Saha 10:11 pm Dec 25, 2024

What's the story Pakistan's Test cricket captain, Shan Masood, has praised the skills of Mohammad Abbas, who is returning to the side. The 34-year-old pacer will feature in the upcoming Test against South Africa on December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. This will be Abbas's first Test appearance since 2021. The 34-year-old pacer has an impressive record of 90 wickets from his 25 Tests to date.

Abbas's return strengthens Pakistan's pace attack

Abbas's return will bolster Pakistan's pace attack with his wealth of experience and accuracy. Khurram Shahzad is also returning to the squad after recovering from a rib injury he suffered in August 2024. The addition of these two players is viewed as a major boost for Pakistan's bowling arsenal, as they prepare to take on a strong South African side.

Masood highlights Abbas's unique bowling skills

"In my tenure as a captain, Mohammad Abbas was the 7th pacer in our pace bowling department," Masood said in a press conference. "Sometimes, it takes time as a lot of factors are to be considered. The England series were not suited for Mohammad Abbas but going into South Africa, we wanted a bowler who could give the bowling lineup right number of overs, the control and the skill we get from M. Abbas is second to none," Masood added.

Pakistan's historical performance in South Africa

Historically, Pakistan have struggled in South Africa, winning only two out of 15 Tests. They have never won a Boxing Day Test on South African soil, having lost in 2002 and 2018. These numbers highlight how crucial the upcoming match is for Pakistan to turn the tide in their favor.

Pakistan's strategy and team changes for upcoming Test

The current avatar of the South African team poses a huge challenge for Pakistan. However, Masood is confident their pace attack, now bolstered by Abbas and Shahzad, can tackle the Proteas's batting lineup. Among other changes, Abdullah Shafique has been dropped while Saim Ayub will open the batting with Masood. Babar Azam will bat at No. 3 after last doing so in December 2022 against England in Multan.