Luka Doncic, the 23-year-old Mavericks' superstar, made NBA history by recording the first-ever 60-21-10 triple-double in a thrilling 126-121 overtime victory against the Knicks.

His record-breaking 2022-23 season included multiple 50+ point games, All-Star honors, and All-NBA First Team recognition.

His exceptional performance, which included a game-tying basket from a missed free throw, places him alongside legends like Jordan and Robertson.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2022, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Dončić recorded the NBA's first 60-21-10 triple-double (Image credit: X/@dallasmavs)

#ThisDayThatYear: Mavericks' Luka Doncic records NBA's first 60-21-10 triple-double

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:55 pm Dec 27, 202404:55 pm

What's the story On December 27, 2022, Luka Doncic made NBA history with an unprecedented 60-21-10 triple-double, leading the Dallas Mavericks to a thrilling overtime victory over the New York Knicks. His record-breaking performance solidified his place among the league's elite, redefining the limits of individual achievement in basketball. Join us as we revisit this unforgettable night and explore how Doncic's brilliance captivated fans.

Game recap

Mavericks route Knicks on the back of Doncic's historic triple-double

Doncic delivered an unforgettable performance, recording the NBA's first-ever 60-21-10 triple-double as the Mavericks defeated the Knicks 126-121 in overtime. Doncic's clutch play included an intentional missed free throw leading to a tying basket, capping a nine-point comeback in the final 33 seconds of regulation. His franchise-record 60 points and all-around brilliance underscored a historic night for the 23-year-old superstar.

2022 season - Doncic

Recap of Doncic's record-breaking 2022-23 season

Doncic's stunning performances in late 2022 and early 2023 included breaking Mavericks records, achieving historic triple-doubles, and joining elite NBA company. Highlights include a 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist game, passing Wilt Chamberlain for triple-double marks, and scoring 50+ points multiple times. Additionally, he also became the fastest to milestones alongside legends like Jordan and Robertson, earning All-Star honors, and All-NBA First Team recognition.

Record

Doncic scripts history with first 60-21-10 triple-double in Dallas' win

Doncic recorded a historic 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double (first in the NBA) in Dallas' 126-121 overtime win over NY. Notably, he also forced overtime with a clutch missed FT and putback, scoring 10 points in the final minute of regulation. Meanwhile, Doncic joined James Harden as the only players with a 60-point triple-double and became the sixth player with six or more 40-point triple-doubles.