Mandhana was in prime form with the bat in 2024 (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana: Decoding her stellar WODI stats in 2024

By Rajdeep Saha 06:35 pm Dec 29, 202406:35 pm

What's the story India's top-order batter Smriti Mandhana has been nominated for the prestigious ICC Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year award for 2024. The nomination follows an exceptional year in international cricket. Mandhana had a defning year and played a key role throughout. The Indian women's cricket team vice-captain, will vie for the ICC award alongside South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and Australia's Annabel Sutherland.

Mandhana's remarkable performance in 2024

Mandhana went on to bag four hundreds in 2024. She also slammed three fifties. She registered seven 50-plus scores in just 13 matches, ending the year with an average of 57.46. She has also finished as the highest run-scorer this year, accumulating 747 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, she smashed a whopping 95 fours and six sixes. Her strike rate was 95.15.

Mandhana floors South Africa before notching another ton versus NZ

Mandhana's WODI journey in 2024 started with an encounter versus Australia in January. She scored 29 runs. Thereafter, she stole the show in a three-match WODI series against South Africa. She scored three successive fifty-plus scores, including two centuries. She hit 117, 136 and 90 in that series, breaking several records along the way. Next up, she faced New Zealand and after two failures (0 and 5), she struck a fine 100.

Mandhana signs off with a bang

India toured Australia earlier this month and Mandhana faltered in the first two WODIs, scoring 8 and 9 runs respectively. However, she hit a solid century in the final encounter, scoring 105 runs from 109 balls. It was the only positive show with the bat by India Women, who were outplayed in the series. Mandhana bossed the show in India's final WODI series against West Indies. She smashed 91, 53 and 4 to sign off with a bang.

Mandhana is closing in on 4,000 WODI runs

Mandhana has played 94 WODIs for India, scoring 3,960 runs at 45. She owns 9 hundreds and 29 fifties. She made her debut in the year 2013.