Summarize Simplifying... In short The Cincinnati Bengals QB tops the NFL list with ten games of 250+ passing yards and 3+ touchdowns, followed by Baker Mayfield of the Buccaneers with six games.

Jared Goff of the Lions and Lamar Jackson of the Ravens are tied with five games each, while Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs rounds out the top five with three games.

These stats highlight the quarterbacks' impressive performances this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is having a historic season and stands atop the list of QBs with 250+ yards, 3+ TD games (Image credit: X/@Bengals)

NFL: QBs with most 250+ yards, 3+ TD games (2024)

By Pavan Thimmaiah 06:02 pm Dec 29, 202406:02 pm

What's the story The 2024 NFL season has been a showcase of remarkable quarterback dominance, with multiple players excelling in games with 250+ passing yards and 3+ touchdowns. A standout achievement is Joe Burrow's historic streak of eight consecutive games meeting these criteria, making him the first and only player to achieve this feat. We rank the top quarterbacks excelling in these metrics, spotlighting their season-defining performances.

#1

Joe Burrow - Cincinnati Bengals (10 games)

As mentioned the Cincinnati Bengals QB just scripted NFL history by recording his eighth consecutive game with 250+ passing yards and 3+ touchdowns. Meanwhile, he also stands atop this list as he has recorded a total of 10 games with the above stats, including 35 TDs and 3,364 yards. Overall, he also owns 4,641 yards and a career-high 42 TDs across 16 games.

#2

Baker Mayfield - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (six games)

The Buccaneers QB stands second on this list thanks to him recording six games with 250+ passing yards and 3+ touchdowns. Additionally, in these six games, he boasts 1,897 yards (one of the three QBs with 1,500+ yards on this list). Notably, Mayfield also has 21 TDs in these six games. Overall, he has 3,920 yards and a career-high 34 TDs already this season.

#3

Jared Goff - Detroit Lions (five games)

The Lions QB is tied for five games with 250+ passing yards and 3+ touchdowns with the MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson. However, Goff outshines Jackson on the back of his 1,840 yards in these five games. He also owns 18 TDs and an average of 9.9 (the second-highest average on this list). Additionally, he has managed a total of 4,095 yards and 33 TDs.

#4

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens (five games)

As mentioned the reigning NFL MVP stands fourth on this list, with five games where he managed 250+ passing yards and 3+ touchdowns. Meanwhile, in these five games, Jackson has managed numbers worth 1,489 yards and 21 TDs for the Ravens and an average of 10.6. Overall, the QB boasts 3,955 yards and a career-high 39 TDs across 16 games this season.

#5

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs (three games)

The reigning Super Bowl MVP and champion Patrick Mahomes rounds out the top five. Mahomes has managed three games with 250+ passing yards and 3+ touchdowns this season. Overall, the QB has had a quiet season but has managed 3,928 yards and 26 TDs in 16 games. Additionally, in the three games, Mahomes boasts 880 yards and nine TDs with an average of 7.4.