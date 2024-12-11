Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 1938 NFL Championship, the Giants clinched a thrilling 23-17 victory over the Packers at the Polo Grounds, securing their third league title.

Despite a commendable performance by the Packers, their late comeback fell short against the Giants' robust defense.

This season saw the Giants finish with an 8-2-1 record under Coach Steve Owen, while the Packers, led by Coach Curly Lambeau, ended with an 8-3 record.

#ThisDayThatYear in 1938 NY Giants edge GB Packers 23-17, claim NFL championship (Image credit: X/@CortesSteve)

#ThisDayThatYear: Giants overcome Packers 23-17, claim NFL Championship in 1938

What's the story On December 11, 1928, the New York Giants edged past the Green Bay Packers in a thrilling 23-17 victory to secure the 1938 NFL Championship. Played at the iconic Polo Grounds in New York, the game marked the Giants' third league title and showcased a balanced team effort. The hard-fought win solidified their place as one of the league's early dynasties. Here's more.

Game recap

Giants cruise past Packers to claim third NFL Championship

The Giants defeated the Packers 23-17 in the 1938 NFL Championship at the Polo Grounds. Giants' star Ed Danowski led the way with two touchdown passes, while Tuffy Leemans added a rushing score. Despite Don Hutson's impressive performance for the Packers, including a touchdown reception, Green Bay's late comeback fell short. Meanwhile, the Giants' strong defense sealed the victory, earning their third league title.

1938 season - Giants

Recap of the Giants' 1938 season

The 1938 Giants finished the season 8-2-1, capturing the NFL Eastern Division title. Under HC Steve Owen, the Giants showcased a balanced team with a strong defense and versatile offense led by Ed Danowski and Tuffy Leemans. After a successful regular season, they faced the Packers in the NFL Championship, securing a thrilling 23-17 victory at the Polo Grounds for their third league title.

1938 season - Packers

Highlights of the Packers' 1938 season

The 1938 Packers, led by coach Curly Lambeau, finished with an 8-3 record, topping the Western Division. However, in the NFL Championship, they fell 23-17 to the Giants at the Polo Grounds. Notably, this season included their last victory in Buffalo, defeating the Chicago Cardinals. Despite the championship loss, the Packers rebounded to face the Giants again in the title game the following year.