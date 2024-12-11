#ThisDayThatYear: Giants overcome Packers 23-17, claim NFL Championship in 1938
On December 11, 1928, the New York Giants edged past the Green Bay Packers in a thrilling 23-17 victory to secure the 1938 NFL Championship. Played at the iconic Polo Grounds in New York, the game marked the Giants' third league title and showcased a balanced team effort. The hard-fought win solidified their place as one of the league's early dynasties. Here's more.
Giants cruise past Packers to claim third NFL Championship
The Giants defeated the Packers 23-17 in the 1938 NFL Championship at the Polo Grounds. Giants' star Ed Danowski led the way with two touchdown passes, while Tuffy Leemans added a rushing score. Despite Don Hutson's impressive performance for the Packers, including a touchdown reception, Green Bay's late comeback fell short. Meanwhile, the Giants' strong defense sealed the victory, earning their third league title.
Recap of the Giants' 1938 season
The 1938 Giants finished the season 8-2-1, capturing the NFL Eastern Division title. Under HC Steve Owen, the Giants showcased a balanced team with a strong defense and versatile offense led by Ed Danowski and Tuffy Leemans. After a successful regular season, they faced the Packers in the NFL Championship, securing a thrilling 23-17 victory at the Polo Grounds for their third league title.
Highlights of the Packers' 1938 season
The 1938 Packers, led by coach Curly Lambeau, finished with an 8-3 record, topping the Western Division. However, in the NFL Championship, they fell 23-17 to the Giants at the Polo Grounds. Notably, this season included their last victory in Buffalo, defeating the Chicago Cardinals. Despite the championship loss, the Packers rebounded to face the Giants again in the title game the following year.