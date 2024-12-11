Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw hammers 49-run knock in SMAT quarter-final clash
Prithvi Shaw showcased his credentials with a 49-run knock in a crucial Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter. The effort came in a quarter-final clash against Vidarbha on Wednesday. Chasing 222 runs, Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane handed Mumbai a solid start. The two added 82 runs in the first six overs. Shaw hammered 49 of those runs in this phase before being dismissed.
Shaw entertains with an aggressive knock
Shaw looked in his element as he dealt in fours and sixes in the powerplay overs (1-6). He smashed five fours and four sixes. However, he was dismissed in the 7th over. Rahane took a single off the very first ball in Dipesh Parwani's over. Shaw faced four dot balls thereafter before getting out off the final ball in the over.
Shaw is closing in on 1,000 career SMAT runs
In 7 SMAT matches this season, Shaw has raced to 179 runs at 25.57. The 49-run knock versus Vidarbha is now his best score this season. He owns a strike rate of 161.26. Overall, in 35 career SMAT matches, Shaw is closing in on 1,000 runs. He has 992 runs at 29.17. He owns 98 fours and 62 sixes, as per ESPNcricinfo.