James Anderson believes he could play until Ashes 2025
James Anderson, one of England's most celebrated seamers, believes he could have played on until the Ashes series in 2025. The 42-year-old cricketer retired earlier this year after taking an impressive 704 Test wickets in 188 matches. Despite his retirement, Anderson is confident about his form and ability to contribute to the English team. Here are further details.
Anderson's retirement decision and future plans
Speaking to Sky Sports, Anderson opened up on his retirement decision. He said, "I always thought in my head I could make The Ashes at the end of next year." However, he admitted that the team management had other ideas for him. Nevertheless, he reiterated that he would continue playing cricket in some form.
Anderson's new role and IPL aspirations
Despite retiring from international cricket, Anderson's connection with the England team remains strong. He has joined the team's backroom staff as a bowling mentor, showing his lasting impact on English cricket. In a surprising move, Anderson also registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction this year but went unsold due to his absence from T20 cricket in recent years.
Anderson recalls debut and journey in cricket
Reflecting on his 2003 international debut, Anderson recalled the challenges. He remembered his ODI debut in Australia where he played without his name or squad number on his shirt. Despite these early challenges, Anderson's career path saw him transform from a young talent into a cricketing legend. His retirement signals the end of an era in English cricket, but his legacy lives on to inspire generations to come.
Anderson's remarkable Test cricket career in numbers
Anderson retired as the only fast bowler to have taken over 700 wickets in Test cricket, finishing with a tally of 704 at 26.45. Only two spinners, Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708), took more Test wickets than Anderson. He signed off with 188 Test appearances, second only to Sachin Tendulkar (200). Anderson's record also features the sixth-most five-wicket hauls in the history of Test cricket (32).