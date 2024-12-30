Summarize Simplifying... In short James Anderson, the only fast bowler to take over 700 Test wickets, has retired from international cricket but remains connected to the England team as a bowling mentor.

Despite his retirement, he had hoped to play until The Ashes 2025 and even registered for the Indian Premier League auction this year.

Despite his retirement, he had hoped to play until The Ashes 2025 and even registered for the Indian Premier League auction this year.

His career, which began in 2003, has left a lasting impact on English cricket, inspiring future generations.

Anderson took 704 Test wickets (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

James Anderson believes he could play until Ashes 2025

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:10 am Dec 30, 202409:10 am

What's the story James Anderson, one of England's most celebrated seamers, believes he could have played on until the Ashes series in 2025. The 42-year-old cricketer retired earlier this year after taking an impressive 704 Test wickets in 188 matches. Despite his retirement, Anderson is confident about his form and ability to contribute to the English team. Here are further details.

Retirement reflections

Anderson's retirement decision and future plans

Speaking to Sky Sports, Anderson opened up on his retirement decision. He said, "I always thought in my head I could make The Ashes at the end of next year." However, he admitted that the team management had other ideas for him. Nevertheless, he reiterated that he would continue playing cricket in some form.

Career transition

Anderson's new role and IPL aspirations

Despite retiring from international cricket, Anderson's connection with the England team remains strong. He has joined the team's backroom staff as a bowling mentor, showing his lasting impact on English cricket. In a surprising move, Anderson also registered for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction this year but went unsold due to his absence from T20 cricket in recent years.

Career journey

Anderson recalls debut and journey in cricket

Reflecting on his 2003 international debut, Anderson recalled the challenges. He remembered his ODI debut in Australia where he played without his name or squad number on his shirt. Despite these early challenges, Anderson's career path saw him transform from a young talent into a cricketing legend. His retirement signals the end of an era in English cricket, but his legacy lives on to inspire generations to come.

Stats

Anderson's remarkable Test cricket career in numbers

Anderson retired as the only fast bowler to have taken over 700 wickets in Test cricket, finishing with a tally of 704 at 26.45. Only two spinners, Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708), took more Test wickets than Anderson. He signed off with 188 Test appearances, second only to Sachin Tendulkar (200). Anderson's record also features the sixth-most five-wicket hauls in the history of Test cricket (32).