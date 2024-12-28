Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishabh Pant's shot selection during the MCG Test has been criticized by former captain Sunil Gavaskar, who called it 'stupid' and accused Pant of 'throwing away' his wicket.

Gavaskar expressed disappointment, stating that Pant's reckless shot let his team down.

Pant's rash stroke left the visitors reeling at 191/6 on Day 3

Gavaskar slams Rishabh Pant's 'stupid' shot selection in MCG Test

By Parth Dhall 10:38 am Dec 28, 202410:38 am

What's the story Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's dismissal on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia has attracted sharp criticism from former captain Sunil Gavaskar. Pant was expected to lift India up, but his rash stroke left the visitors reeling at 191/6. It all happened during the first session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Gavaskar was disappointed with Pant's shot selection, calling it "stupid" during his commentary stint on Star Sports.

Dismissal details

Pant's dismissal: A turning point in the match

Pant started Day 3 on a cautious note, displaying his trademark flamboyance. His control was on display when he struck a length ball to long on for a four and expertly executed the pull shot. However, in the 56th over bowled by Scott Boland, Pant tried targeting the square-leg region with a 'falling sweep' off a delivery outside the off stump. The shot was mistimed and he was dismissed.

Criticism

Gavaskar criticizes Pant for 'throwing away' his wicket

Gavaskar slammed Pant for his shot selection despite two fielders being in the area he targeted. He said, "You've got two fielders there and you still go for that." The former captain further expressed his disappointment saying, "That is throwing away your wicket. You cannot say that's your natural game. I'm sorry. That is not your natural game. That is a stupid shot."

Accusation

Gavaskar accuses Pant of letting team down

Gavaskar also slammed Pant for letting his team down with his reckless shot. He stressed on the need for understanding the situation, hinting such a shot wasn't reflective of Pant's natural game. Commentator Harsha Bhogle also weighed in on the incident, hinting there could have been a lack of conversation in the dressing room after Pant's dismissal.

Reactions

Other commentators react to Pant's dismissal

Mark Howard on Fox Cricket described the scene as "Poor old Rishabh Pant on the ground watching his dismissal happen before his very eyes." Alyssa Healy noted that with two fielders out on the leg-side, it was a risky shot. Greg Blewett from Triple M cricket suggested clarification was needed about what was going through Pant's head at the time of his dismissal.