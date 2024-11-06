Summarize Simplifying... In short In the latest ICC Test Rankings, India's Rishabh Pant has made a remarkable comeback, jumping five spots to sixth after his performance in the Mumbai Test.

ICC Test Rankings: India's Rishabh Pant returns to top 10

By Parth Dhall 02:49 pm Nov 06, 202402:49 pm

What's the story The latest Men's ICC Test Rankings for batters have undergone a massive overhaul, with India's Rishabh Pant and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell making significant gains. This comes after their stellar performances in the recently-concluded third Test. The duo has returned to the top 10. The match ended in a close 25-run victory for New Zealand, who completed a 3-0 series whitewash against India.

Individual performances

Pant and Mitchell's rise in rankings

As per the ICC, Pant jumped five spots to sixth overall in the batting rankings, after his two half-centuries in the Mumbai Test. This was a remarkable comeback for him after a horrific car accident. He is now only a spot away from his career-best fifth position, which he first achieved in July 2022. Mitchell also witnessed an eight-place jump to seventh overall, after scoring 82 runs in the first innings against India.

Top contenders

Root leads Test batter rankings

England's Joe Root remains atop the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, with Kane Williamson (second), Harry Brook (third), Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth), and Steven Smith (fifth) being his closest competitors. India's Shubman Gill also gained four spots to 16th after scoring 90 runs in the first innings against New Zealand in Mumbai. Will Young, the Player of the Series, jumped 29 spots to 44th overall.

Bowling chart

Jadeja and Sundar climb in Test bowler rankings

In the latest Test bowlers' rankings, India's Ravindra Jadeja climbed two spots to sixth after claiming 10 wickets against New Zealand. He now sits behind top-ranked South African Kagiso Rabada. His teammate Washington Sundar also jumped seven spots, to 46th in the same list for Test bowlers. From New Zealand, Ajaz Patel (22nd) and Ish Sodhi (70th) made notable gains.

ODI rankings

Maharaj, Afridi, Starc rise in Test and ODI bowler rankings

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj also gained in the Test bowler rankings, rising four spots to 19th overall after claiming 13 wickets against Bangladesh. In the ODI bowling rankings, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi jumped three places to fourth, while Mitchell Starc improved four spots to 14th. The two made these leaps after their returns in the 1st ODI between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.