Brian Bennett became the 3rd centurion for Zimbabwe in the Boxing Day Test (Image Source: X/@ZimCricketv)

Boxing Day Test: Brian Bennett hits unbeaten 110 versus Afghanistan

By Rajdeep Saha 07:44 pm Dec 27, 202407:44 pm

What's the story Brian Bennett became the 3rd centurion for Zimbabwe in the Boxing Day Test versus Afghanistan being held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Bennett remained unbeaten on 110 as Zimbabwe smashed a mammoth score of 586/10 in 135.2 overs. Zimbabwe resumed Day 2 on 363/4 with Sean Williams unbeaten on 145 and Ervine scoring 56*. Williams fell for 154 as Ervine hit 104. Here's more.

Bennett adds salt to Afganistan's wounds

Zimbabwe scored their highest ever total in Test cricket, aided by centuries from Ervine, Williams and Bennett. Afghanistan's bowlers were not spared as they looked lifeless as the match progressed. Bennett deserves the plaudits for his sensational knock. He batted well with the tail and got the Afghans gasping for breath. He scored his maiden century in just his second Test.

3rd ton for Bennett in First-Class cricket

Bennett's 110* from 124 balls consisted of five fours and four sixes. He added an 82-run stand alongside Ervine for the 4th wicket before three more valuable partnerships along the way. In two matches (3 innings), he owns 128 runs at 64. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his 3rd ton in First-Class cricket (50s: 5). He owns 835 runs at 40-plus average.