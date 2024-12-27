Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa gained control over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test, with Markram and Bosch leading the charge with 89 and 81 runs respectively.

South Africa have seized a stronghold in the first Test against Pakistan (Image Source: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

South Africa take control over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test

By Rajdeep Saha 09:25 pm Dec 27, 202409:25 pm

What's the story South Africa have seized a stronghold in the first Test against Pakistan, courtesy a sensational show by Aiden Markram and debutant Corbin Bosch. On the second day of the match, Markram, who resumed on 47, went on to finish with a solid 89. South Africa were 213/8 before Bosch's sensational 81 handed SA a 90-run lead. Pakistan ended Day 2 on 88/3. They are two runs short of SA's score. Pakistan will need to score big on Day 3.

Bowling woes

Pakistan's bowlers struggle early on day 2

Pakistan started day two with Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas spearheading their bowling attack. Although Naseem got some early movement, the duo failed to trouble South Africa's batters. They let the run rate continue unabated with a series of loose deliveries, and failed to consistently bowl good balls that would keep the batters guessing.

Batting prowess

Markram and Bavuma's steady partnership

Markram quickly brought up his half-century, smashing Abbas for a couple of boundaries. His partner Temba Bavuma kept the scoreboard ticking against Naseem, barring one thick outside edge that went past the fielders. Pakistan's first breakthrough came when Aamer Jamal got rid of Bavuma by pitching the ball on a good length, resulting in an edge that was caught by the wicketkeeper. Bavuma ended with 31 from 74 balls.

Momentum shift

Bedingham's confident innings boosts South Africa

After Bavuma's departure, David Bedingham took charge for South Africa. He looked confident, keeping the momentum with his side. The scoring rate picked up after he survived an lbw review against Naseem. But his attacking mindset proved to be his undoing as he was caught at first slip by Kamran Ghulam off a Naseem delivery. He scored 30 runs from 33 balls, slamming 5 fours.

Information

Pakistan reduced SA to 213/8

SA were 178/5 when Bedingham fell. Thereafter, three more wickets came Pakistan's way. Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen and Markram fell in quick succession. Naseem was the destructor in this regard whereas Shahzad got Markram.

Markram

Markram ends up with 89 runs

Markram scored 89 runs from 144 balls. He hit 15 fours. Shahzad surprised the batter by bowling it short down leg. Markram looked to pull and got a glove on it to find an edge. In 44 Tests (79 innings), Markram now owns 2,789 runs at 35.75. This was his 13th fifty in Tests (100s: 7). As per ESPNcricinfo, in six matches versus Pakistan, he owns 517 runs at 51.70. This was his 4th fifty vs Pakistan (100s: 1).

Bosch

Bosch slams 81* versus Pakistan

Bosch came to the crease when SA were 191/7 with Jansen's dismissal. SA had a two-run lead when Markram departed. Bosch then took over and with help from Kagiso Rabada and Jane Paterson, he added two vital stands for the last two wickets. Bosch was at his aggressive best. He smashed 15 fours in his knock of 81* from 93 balls. He added 41 runs alongside Rabada. Thereafter, he shared another pivotal stand of 47 runs alongside Paterson.

Information

Key details of the PAK bowlers

For Pakistan, Shahzad finished with figures worth 3/75 from 20 overs. Meanwhile, Shah claimed 3/92 from 22 overs. Aamer Jamal picked 2/36 with Saim Ayub claiming 1/3 from 2.4 overs. Abbas, who picked Tristan Stubbs' wicket yesterday, went wicketless on Day 2.

Response

Pakistan lose three wickets after a decent start

Ayub and Shan Masood added a 49-run stand for Pakistan in the 3rd innings. Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ayub for 27. Masood was sent back by Jansen with Pakistan being 70/2. He hammered 28 from 47 balls. Kamran Ghulam perished cheaply for 4 runs. Jansen took his scalp. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel are at the crease. Babar has faced 34 balls for his 16 runs.