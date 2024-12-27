Summarize Simplifying... In short Manchester United's manager, Amorim, is feeling the heat after a poor start, marking the worst for a United manager since the 1930s.

Despite a hefty £10.6 million compensation payment to Sporting for his contract, Amorim acknowledges that his job is at risk if the team's performance doesn't improve.

He plans to use upcoming breaks for intensive training to turn things around. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amorim acknowledges job security concerns amid Manchester United's poor performance

By Rajdeep Saha 07:58 pm Dec 27, 202407:58 pm

What's the story Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim has candidly admitted that his job could be on the line given the team's recent dismal performance. Despite the huge outlay the club made to bring him on board, Amorim knows that not delivering the goods could see him out of the door. This admission comes amid increasing discontent among fans after a string of poor results.

Fans express discontent after recent defeat

The tension among Manchester United fans was palpable after the team's 2-0 loss to Wolves at Molineux on Boxing Day. The away supporters booed their team at the final whistle. Amorim, addressing the situation, said in a press conference: "The manager of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable." He further admitted that despite his short stint and limited training sessions with the team, "we are not winning. That is the reality."

Amorim's record: Worst start for a United manager since 1930s

Since taking over last month, Amorim has only managed to secure seven points from seven Premier League games. This is marginally better than his Portuguese compatriot Vitor Pereira, who has won both his games since becoming Wolves boss. However, with five losses in his first 10 games, Amorim's record marks the worst start for any new United manager since Walter Crickmer in the 1930s.

Amorim's future uncertain despite significant contract buyout

Despite Manchester United's hefty £10.6 million compensation payment to Sporting to land Amorim, the coach doesn't think this will protect him from being sacked if results don't improve. "I know that if we don't win, regardless if they pay the buyout or not, every manager is in danger," he said. This statement highlights his awareness of the high stakes of managing a club like Manchester United.

Amorim to utilize upcoming breaks for team improvement

Amorim intends to utilize the next five-day gap between games against Newcastle and Liverpool, and another spare week after that, to work intensively with his players. Despite the club's current struggles, he is confident of turning things around. "At this moment it's really hard. We have to survive to have time and then improve the team," he said.