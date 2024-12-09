Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling Premier League match, Chelsea made a remarkable comeback to defeat Tottenham 4-3.

The game-changing moment came when Jadon Sancho scored a stunning goal, followed by a penalty converted by Palmer and a decisive goal by Enzo Fernandez.

Despite a late goal by Tottenham's Heung-Min Son, Chelsea secured their fourth consecutive league win, maintaining their position behind Liverpool in the league table.

Cole Palmer scored a brace for Chelsea

Premier League: Chelsea stage remarkable comeback to beat Tottenham 4-3

By Rajdeep Saha 12:54 am Dec 09, 2024

What's the story In a thrilling Premier League encounter, Chelsea staged an impressive comeback to defeat Tottenham Hotspur 4-3. The victory has propelled Chelsea to within four points of league leaders Liverpool. Despite an early two-goal lead by Spurs, courtesy of Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski, Chelsea managed to turn the tide in their favor. Chelsea went ahead 4-2 before Spurs got a consolation third goal. This was the second time this season that Spurs lost a match after establishing a two-goal advantage.

Game changer

Sancho's goal sparks Chelsea's comeback

Jadon Sancho sparked Chelsea's comeback in the 17th minute with a stunning curling low finish off the post from outside the box. The goal turned the match on its head, swinging momentum toward Chelsea. The first half also witnessed midfielder Moises Caicedo escaping a red card for an over-the-ball tackle on Pape Matar Sarr, despite a VAR review.

Turning point

Caicedo's penalty win and Fernandez's decisive goal

In the second half, Caicedo drew a rash challenge from Yves Bissouma which earned Chelsea a penalty. Palmer converted the opportunity into a goal in the 61st minute, leveling the score. Chelsea continued to dominate with Enzo Fernandez scoring a powerful near-post volley in the 73rd minute, giving them their first lead of the match.

Penalty drama

Palmer's penalty extends Chelsea's lead

Spurs's defensive frailties were further laid bare as Sarr conceded another penalty. Palmer made no mistake in doubling Chelsea's lead with a cool Panenka in the 84th minute. Although Heung-Min Son scored a stoppage-time goal for Spurs, it wasn't enough to alter the result of the match. The win is Chelsea's fourth consecutive league win, keeping them behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Details

Match stats and points table

Chelsea owned 62% ball possession and managed 8 shots on target from 17 attempts. Spurs had five shots on target from 13 attempts. Chelsea had an expected goals worth 2.81 with Spurs managing 2.64. Chelsea had 46 touches in the opposition box to the hosts' 26. In terms of the points table, Chelsea are placed 2nd and are two points above Arsenal. Tottenham are 11th with 20 points from 15 matches.

Palmer

Palmer is involved in 17 Premier League goals this season

Palmer, who scored two penalties, has raced to 11 goals this season in the Premier League. He also owns six assists to be involved in 17 goals this season. In 48 Premier League games for the Blues, Palmer has raced to 33 goals. He also has 17 assists. As per Opta, only Erling Haaland for Manchester City (39), Andy Cole for Newcastle (43), and Mohamed Salah for Liverpool (46) have ever reached 50 in fewer PL games for a club.

Do you know?

Palmer breaks Yaya Toure's record

Palmer has scored all 12 of his penalties in the Premier League. This is the best 100% record of any player in the competition (overtaking Yaya Touré's 11/11).

Information

Key PL stats for Chelsea's Sancho and Fernandez

Sancho has two goals and three assists in the Premier League for Chelsea from nine matches since joining them this summer. Meanwhile, Fernandez scored his 6th goal (A7) from 60 Premier League games.

Spurs

Key numbers for Spurs players involved in goals

Solanke scored his 5th Premier League goal of the season for Tottenham (A2). Overall, the former Bournemouth man owns 34 league goals in addition to 15 assists. Kulusevski scored his 18th Premier League goal (A21) from his 99th appearance. Son now owns 124 Premier League goals (A66) from 315 appearances. James Maddison, who assisted Son, registered his 4th league assist this season (G5). The former Leicester man owns 45 assists and 52 goals overall in 206 appearances.

Opta stats

Contrasting records for Spurs and Chelsea

This was the 11th time that Spurs lost a Premier League game after having been 2+ goals ahead. This is at least four more such defeats than any other side in the competition's history. Chelsea have won eight of their last 10 away games in the Premier League (D1 L1). This is more than their previous 31 on the road in the league beforehand (W7 D9 L15).