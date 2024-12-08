Summarize Simplifying... In short Arsenal's pursuit of the title hit a snag with a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

Despite dominating the game, Arsenal's potential victory was thwarted when Bukayo Saka's late goal was disallowed due to an offside by Gabriel Martinelli.

Earlier, Fulham had taken the lead with Raul Jimenez's goal, but Arsenal equalized through William Saliba's deflected header.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw

Arsenal's title chase stumbles with 1-1 draw against Fulham

By Rajdeep Saha 10:03 pm Dec 08, 2024

What's the story Arsenal's Premier League title chase took a hit on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham. Despite scoring from another corner, the Gunners failed to capitalize on the opportunity to reduce Liverpool's lead to just four points. This is the second time in four days that Arsenal have scored right after half-time from a set piece.Ar

Equalizer

Saliba's equalizer and VAR controversy

William Saliba was able to deflect Kai Havertz's header from Declan Rice's corner, equalizing the score at 1-1. This goal is Arsenal's 23rd from a corner since last season. However, the match was not without controversy as Saliba's goal went through a lengthy VAR check for offside but was eventually approved.

Denied

VAR denies Arsenal's late winner

In a twist of events, VAR denied Arsenal a potential victory in stoppage time. Bukayo Saka's late goal was disallowed due to an earlier offside by Gabriel Martinelli. This decision left the Gunners frustrated at Craven Cottage, despite dominating the game and limiting Fulham's opportunities.

Missed opportunities

Fulham's early lead and Arsenal's missed chances

Fulham took an early lead with Raul Jimenez's goal in the 11th minute of the game. The Mexican forward broke free from Jakub Kiwior's marking and scored past David Raya. Despite numerous opportunities, Arsenal failed to capitalize on their dominance at Craven Cottage with Saliba missing a header from their first corner of the match and Thomas Partey also failing to convert a chance from another Rice corner.

Details

Match stats and points table

Arsenal had 12 attempts with four shots on target. The Cottagers had two shots on target from two attempts. Arsenal enjoyed possession (67%) and had a pass accuracy of 88%. After 15 games, Arsenal have moved to 2nd for now. They own 29 points with eight wins, five draws and two defeats. A draw for Fulham meant they are 10th with 23 points in their kitty.

Do you know?

Contrasting records for Arsenal

Arsenal haven't beaten Fulham in their last three Premier League games (D2 L1). As per Opta, this is their longest such run of going winless against Fulham in top-flight football since November 2012 - four games. Arsenal have now scored a goal in each of their last 19 Premier League games against Fulham.