Summarize Simplifying... In short In 2024, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah made waves in international cricket with his exceptional performance.

He became the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for the year, with 71 wickets at an average of 14.92, and the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets while averaging below 20.

Bumrah also played a key role in India's T20 World Cup victory, picking 15 wickets with an economy of under 5, and delivered the most economical T20 WC spell by an Indian.

Bumrah's average in 2024 was 13.76 (Image source: X/@ICC)

Jasprit Bumrah: Decoding his jaw-dropping numbers in 2024 (international cricket)

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:26 pm Jan 01, 202501:26 pm

What's the story Jasprit Bumrah, one of the finest fast bowlers to have graced the game, had a phenomenal 2024. He was India's leading wicket-taker in all formats, despite not playing a single ODI. The Indian pace spearhead was particularly brilliant in Tests as he scalped 71 wickets in whites. His international average of 13.76 in 2024 only further solidifies his place among the world's best bowlers. Here we decode his stellar run in 2024.

Test triumphs

Bumrah's exceptional performance in Test cricket

As mentioned, Bumrah's Test cricket performance was nothing short of phenomenal. As per ESPNcricinfo, he played 13 matches and picked a staggering 71 wickets at a brilliant average of 14.92. The includes five fifers and four four-wicket hauls. This made him the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket for the year, leaving all other bowlers far behind. Notably, no other bowler has scalped 65-plus Test wickets in a calender year at a sub-15 average.

Information

Do you know?

Bumrah's tally of 71 Test scalps in 2024 is the fifth-most by an Indian bowler in a single calendar year. He is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (72 wickets in 2016), Anil Kumble (74 wickets in 2004), and Kapil Dev (74 wickets in 1979 and 75 wickets in 1983).

Milestone

200 Test wickets at sub-20 average

During the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test between Australia and India, Bumrah became the first-ever bowler to take 200 Test wickets while averaging below 20. Bumrah's average by the end of the game plunged to 19.42. He also became the fastest Indian pacer to complete 200 Test wickets. The pacer has now raced to 203 wickets in 44 matches.

Record

Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev's record

The Boxing Day Test saw Bumrah go past Kapil Dev to become the Indian pacer with most wickets in a Test series in Australia. He now leads the list with 30 wickets, five more than Kapil's record in the 1991/92 series. Late spinner Bishan Singh Bedi is the only Indian to have taken more wickets in a bilateral Test series in Australia (31 in 1977-78).

T20 triumphs

Bumrah's key role in India's T20 World Cup victory

Bumrah was also instrumental in India's T20 World Cup triumph. He played eight matches and picked 15 wickets at at 8.27. His economy was a sensational 4.17. No other bowler has taken 10-plus wickets in a T20 WC edition at an economy of under 5. His phenomenal performance also saw him being awarded the Player of the Tournament. Meanwhile, only Fazalhaq Farooqi (17) and Arshdeep Singh (17) finished the event with more wickets than Bumrah.

Feat

Most economical T20 WC spell by an Indian

A thunderous spell from Bumrah helped India beat Afghanistan in their Super 8 encounter in Bridgetown. Bumrah took three wickets while conceding just seven runs in four overs, including a maiden. No other Indian has conceded fewer runs, having bowled four overs in a T20 WC match. Arshdeep (4/9 vs USA, 2024) trails Bumrah in this regard.

Overall dominance

Bumrah's overall performance in 2024

Bumrah's overall performance in 2024 was defined by his knack for taking wickets consistently. He finished the year with 86 wickets at an average of 13.76 and a strike rate of 26.97, easily beating other bowlers. His incredible consistency and knack for taking wickets regularly have put him miles ahead of other bowlers, with a huge gap between him and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, who finished second with 64 scalps across formats.