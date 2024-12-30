Summarize Simplifying... In short In a thrilling turn of events, Cummins and Lyon have matched Ashwin's World Test Championship record, each boasting the most wickets in WTC history.

Ashwin, Lyon, and Cummins now have the joint-most WTC wickets

Cummins, Lyon equal Ravichandran Ashwin's WTC record: Check out

By Parth Dhall 08:37 pm Dec 30, 202408:37 pm

What's the story Australian Test captain Pat Cummins and senior spinner Nathan Lyon have equaled Ravichandran Ashwin's record for most wickets in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history. They achieved the feat during Australia's dominant 184-run win over India in the 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The visitors fell short of the 340-run target, ending with a score of 155. Notably, Cummins and Lyon shared five wickets in Australia's defense.

Record achievement

Cummins, Lyon match Ashwin's WTC record

As mentioned, Cummins, Lyon, and Ashwin now have the joint-most wickets in WTC history. Ashwin, who recently retired from international cricket, leads the pack with his 195 wickets from 41 Tests at an incredible average of 21.49. His tally includes a total of 11 five-wicket hauls. While Cummins achieved the feat in 46 Tests, Lyon took one more match than the former.

Information

10+ fifers for Lyon

It is worth noting that Lyon and India's Jasprit Bumrah remain the only players other than Ashwin with 10+ fifers in WTC history (10 each). Meanwhile, Cummins has nine such fifers to his name.

Lyon

Lyon surpasses Ashwin on this list

During the final innings in Melbourne, Lyon also climbed up on the all-time wicket charts. He surpassed Ashwin, who bowed out with 537 Test wickets. Australia's veteran spinner, Lyon now has 538 wickets from 133 Tests at an average of 30.41. He is now the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Legend Glenn McGrath is now Lyon's closest rival (563).

MCG Test

How the MCG Test panned out

Each of Australia's top-four batters slammed 50-plus scores as the hosts posted 474/10 batting first. Bumrah claimed four wickets. In reply, India managed 369/10 as centurion Nitish Reddy saved them from a collapse. Yashasvi Jaiswal (82) and Washington Sundar (50) also made vital contributions. Having earned a solid 105-run lead, the Aussies were powered by Marnus Labuschagne (70) as they finished at 234/10. Chasing 340, India were folded for just 155. Cummins took three wickets, while Lyon finished with two.

Series status

Australia lead series; India aim for WTC final

The fourth Test match has given Australia a 2-1 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The home side lost the Perth Test before bouncing back in Adelaide and Melbourne. The final Test will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3. Team India will be eyeing a win to book a place in the 2023-25 WTC final.