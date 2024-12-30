Summarize Simplifying... In short A technical glitch in the LIVE Electronic Line Call system briefly interrupted a United Cup match between Alexander Zverev and Zhang.

The match, which was paused for over 10 minutes, resumed with Zverev clinching a victory despite losing the first set.

By Parth Dhall 08:03 pm Dec 30, 202408:03 pm

What's the story A LIVE Electronic Line Call system malfunctioned temporarily halted the United Cup match between world number two Alexander Zverev and Zhizhen Zhang during the second set. Although Zverev lost the first set 6-2, he was leading 2-0 in the second when the match was interrupted. The break allowed both players to rest for a few moments before returning to play.

Intervention

Officials intervene to address technical malfunction

The technical glitch with the LIVE Electronic Line Call system was announced over the tannoy in Perth, bringing the match to a halt. Both Zverev and Zhang were spotted sitting as two United Cup officials entered with radios, speaking to backstage personnel to fix the issue. This surprise interruption left spectators at RAC Arena confused about what was happening on court.

Resumption

Match resumes after 10-minute delay

After a delay of over 10 minutes, Zverev and Zhang were told they could continue their match. Zverev turned the tables by winning the third set against his Chinese opponent. The LIVE Electronic Line Call system, developed by Hawk-Eye and first used by ATP in 2018, will debut at Wimbledon in 2025, replacing traditional line judges after a gap of 147 years.

Tech details

LIVE ELC: A technological marvel in tennis

The LIVE Electronic Line Call system works by tracking balls with 18 cameras positioned around the court. The cameras capture the ball's movement, which is then processed by a computer to produce an accurate image of the court and ball's trajectory in real time. A video operator in an external room monitors this sophisticated technology during matches.

Protocol

Official protocol for live ELC system malfunctions

In case of a LIVE ELC system malfunction, official guidelines dictate the match should be immediately stopped. The Review Official then contacts the Chair Umpire, supervisor, and the referee. If it is anticipated the system will be functional soon, players are instructed to wait on court and resume once the system is back up. This was precisely what transpired during Zverev and Zhang's match.

Information

Zverev wins despite losing first set

Despite losing the first set, Zverev bounced back with a bagel (6-0). The 27-year-old eventually raced to a 2-6, 6-0, 6-2 victory over Zhang. This gave Germany a 1-0 lead in the final Group E fixture.