Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, set to retire next month, has named Roger Federer as his 'biggest rival', despite a close competition with Novak Djokovic.

Nadal, who holds 22 Grand Slam titles, has played Federer 40 times and Djokovic a record 60 times.

His final event will be the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, marking the end of a career that saw him win every major at least twice.

Nadal and Federer shared the court 40 times

Rafael Nadal names Roger Federer as his 'biggest rival'

By Parth Dhall 05:51 pm Oct 22, 202405:51 pm

What's the story Rafael Nadal, a titan of the tennis world, has named Roger Federer as his "biggest rival" in what turned out to be a glorious career. Speaking to AS, Nadal said Federer was already on the circuit when he burst on to professional tennis. The early rivalry left an indelible mark on him and shaped his first years in professional tennis.

Career highlights

Nadal's rivalry with Federer and Djokovic: A historical overview

Nadal's rivalries with Federer and Novak Djokovic are rated the highest in tennis history. From 2004 to 2019, Nadal played Federer 40 times, tallying a 24-16 win-loss record. He also won 10 of their 14 Grand Slam matches. Against Djokovic, Nadal has played an Open Era record 60 matches (2006-present day), with the Serbian leading by a narrow margin (31-29).

Rivalry reflections

Nadal reflects on intense rivalries and contrasting styles

Nadal, who will retire next month, reminisced about his fierce rivalries with Federer and Djokovic. He said that his rivalry with Federer was defined by a stark contrast in styles and approaches to the sport. Meanwhile, he called his competition with Djokovic an "incredible challenge," hailing the Serbian's ability to keep performing at a high level and getting better every year.

Retirement plans

Nadal's final event before retirement

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, is gearing up for his last event at the Davis Cup Finals knockout stage in Malaga next month. This comes two years after Federer's retirement in 2022. Despite his professional career coming to an end, Nadal still can't stop gushing over his rivals and their contributions to the sport of tennis.

Record

Second-most major titles; third-most wins

In a career spanning over two decades, Nadal has won a record 22 Grand Slam titles. Only two other players have 20+ singles honors - Djokovic (24) and Federer (20). Nadal has won every major at least twice (French Open: 14, Australian Open: 2, Wimbledon: 2, and US Open: 4). Nadal also has the third-most singles match-wins at Grand Slams (314-44).