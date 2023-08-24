Tennis icon Rafael Nadal becomes Infosys's brand ambassador

Infosys and Rafael Nadal's team will collaborate to make an AI-powered match analysis tool

Indian IT giant Infosys has inked a three-year partnership with tennis icon Rafael Nadal, marking his first-ever collaboration with a digital services firm. As part of the collaboration, Infosys and Nadal's team will develop an AI-powered match analysis tool, set to make its debut at Roland-Garros 2023. This innovative tool will offer real-time insights for Nadal's coaching team by analyzing live matches and historical data simultaneously.

Infosys is the digital partner for ATP, Roland-Garros, Australian Open

"I'm very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future," Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, said. Infosys is not new to tennis. It is the digital partner for the ATP, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame. It has also built video and stats analysis platforms for players and coaches.

'Rafa personifies the spirit of never giving up'

"It is an honor to welcome Rafa—one of the world's most respected champion athletes and humanitarians—as an ambassador for Infosys," said Infosys CEO Salil Parekh. "He is someone who personifies the spirit of always evolving, never giving up, utmost dedication and determination to give the very best in every situation." "We are inspired by his approach, and it reflects in our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients," he added.

Infosys recently launched a metaverse museum with ITHF

Infosys's impact goes beyond the court, as it serves global communities through initiatives like partnering with Tennis Australia to make STEM education more engaging using tennis as a lens. This approach helps young children develop a better appreciation for STEM studies through tennis-related activities. Recently, Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) launched a groundbreaking metaverse museum, a first for the Hall of Fame.

