What's the story Serbian ace Novak Djokovic recently missed out on the Shanghai Masters title after losing the final to Jannik Sinner. The latter handed Djokovic a 7-6(4), 6-3 defeat to claim a historic title. Meanwhile, Djokovic reached his 141st final in ATP events, the fourth-most for a player in the Open Era. Have a look at the entire list.

Jimmy Connors - 164

Former world number one, Jimmy Connors, holds the record for reaching the most ATP finals (164). No other man has qualified for more than 160 such finals. Moreover, Connors is also the leader in terms of ATP titles (109). As of now, legend Roger Federer is only other man with more than 100 ATP titles.

Roger Federer: 157

In a career spanning over a decade, the legendary Roger Federer claimed a total of 103 ATP titles, the second-most for a player. He reached the summit clash as many as 157 times, also the second-most after Connors. Federer is one of only three men with 20+ Grand Slam honors. With 20 major honors, he is only behind Rafael Nadal (22) and Djokovic (24).

Ivan Lendl: 146

Ivan Lendl, the former Czech-American star, reached the ATP finals as many as 146 times. This resulted in 94 honors, the fourth-most for a player. Lendl tallied a win-loss record of 1068-242 in his tennis career. He bagged a win percentage of 81.5. Djokovic (141) follows Lendl in terms of ATP finals appearances.