Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios claim victory in doubles debut
From being rivals to a successful doubles pair, tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have come a long way. The two made their doubles debut at the Brisbane International, recently, and wowed a full house with their stunning performance. They defeated the Austria-German pair of Alexander Erler and Andreas Mies 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-8 in an hour and 48 minutes match at the Pat Rafter Arena.
Djokovic expresses gratitude toward Kyrgios post-victory
After winning, Djokovic thanked Kyrgios for joining forces with him. The 24-time major champion said, "That was awesome," and thanked Kyrgios for playing with him. He added, "I want to thank Nick for playing. He said it should be a pleasure to play with him, it was a pleasure." This speaks volumes about how their relationship has changed from rivals to partners.
Kyrgios's comeback and partnership with Djokovic
Notably, the match also marked Kyrgios's return to competitive tennis after an 18-month hiatus due to a wrist ligament injury. The 29-year-old Australian player had previously expressed uncertainty about how his body would respond and how his partnership with Djokovic would work out. However, the duo demonstrated remarkable synergy on the court, easing any doubts about their compatibility as a team.
Djokovic and Kyrgios's on-court camaraderie
Throughout the match, Djokovic and Kyrgios showed a strong bond and respect for each other. Their camaraderie was visible as they laughed and joked with each other, showing a newfound comfort in each other's company. This rapport helped them win, with both the players displaying moments of brilliance that tilted the balance in their favor.
Djokovic and Kyrgios to face top-seeded duo next
Djokovic and Kyrgios will take on the top-seeded Croatian-Kiwi pair of Nikola Mektic and Michael Venus in their next match. Both players are also gearing up for singles matches in Brisbane as part of their preparations for the Australian Open. Djokovic, a 10-time Australian Open champion, will take on local wildcard Rinky Hijikata, while Kyrgios has Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard as his opponent.