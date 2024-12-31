Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricketer Gavaskar has criticized senior Indian players for their performance in the Boxing Day Test, particularly questioning the top-order's contribution.

He praised Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance but criticized Rishabh Pant's shot selection.

Gavaskar also expressed dissatisfaction with the TV umpire's inconsistent use of technology in decision-making, citing Jaiswal's controversial dismissal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

India lost the Boxing Day Test by 184 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Gavaskar criticizes senior Indian cricketers for Boxing Day Test loss

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:56 am Dec 31, 202408:56 am

What's the story Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his disappointment over the performance of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the recent Boxing Day Test against Australia. He blamed the top-order for India's defeat in Melbourne. The team was given a target of 340 on the last day of the fifth Test but fell short by 184 runs, handing the Aussies a 2-1 lead in the series.

Performance scrutiny

Gavaskar questions top-order's contribution in recent defeat

Gavaskar also questioned the contribution of the top-order, saying their expected input wasn't delivered. He argued if the top-order isn't contributing, it's unfair to blame the lower-order. "The seniors have not really made the contribution that they should have," Gavaskar told India Today. He further added, "All they had to do was bat out today and live to fight another day in Sydney."

Player analysis

Gavaskar praises Jaiswal, criticizes Pant's shot selection

While Gavaskar lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal's gritty knock of 84, he was critical of Rishabh Pant's shot selection. He observed that around tea time when Pant and Jaiswal had batted through the post-lunch session, it seemed like India could achieve a draw. However, a rash shot from Pant set the team back. "Yes, absolutely around tea time when Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal had batted through the post-lunch session," Gavaskar said.

Umpiring controversy

Gavaskar criticizes TV umpire's decision in Jaiswal's dismissal

Gavaskar also slammed the TV umpire for disregarding technology and controversially giving Jaiswal out caught-behind off Pat Cummins's bowling. He argued the same standard should be applied consistently, referring to KL Rahul's dismissal in Perth where technology was used over visual evidence. "You can't be saying technology one day and visual evidence the next day," he stated.