Gavaskar criticizes senior Indian cricketers for Boxing Day Test loss
Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has voiced his disappointment over the performance of senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in the recent Boxing Day Test against Australia. He blamed the top-order for India's defeat in Melbourne. The team was given a target of 340 on the last day of the fifth Test but fell short by 184 runs, handing the Aussies a 2-1 lead in the series.
Gavaskar questions top-order's contribution in recent defeat
Gavaskar also questioned the contribution of the top-order, saying their expected input wasn't delivered. He argued if the top-order isn't contributing, it's unfair to blame the lower-order. "The seniors have not really made the contribution that they should have," Gavaskar told India Today. He further added, "All they had to do was bat out today and live to fight another day in Sydney."
Gavaskar praises Jaiswal, criticizes Pant's shot selection
While Gavaskar lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal's gritty knock of 84, he was critical of Rishabh Pant's shot selection. He observed that around tea time when Pant and Jaiswal had batted through the post-lunch session, it seemed like India could achieve a draw. However, a rash shot from Pant set the team back. "Yes, absolutely around tea time when Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal had batted through the post-lunch session," Gavaskar said.
Gavaskar criticizes TV umpire's decision in Jaiswal's dismissal
Gavaskar also slammed the TV umpire for disregarding technology and controversially giving Jaiswal out caught-behind off Pat Cummins's bowling. He argued the same standard should be applied consistently, referring to KL Rahul's dismissal in Perth where technology was used over visual evidence. "You can't be saying technology one day and visual evidence the next day," he stated.