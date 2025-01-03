Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Scott Boland has reached a career milestone, securing 50 Test wickets at the age of 35, making him the oldest bowler in over 50 years to achieve this feat.

Scott Boland took four wickets at SCG (Image source: X/@ICC)

Scott Boland accomplishes 50 Test wickets, scripts these prominent records

What's the story Australian fast bowler Scott Boland has etched his name in history books in the ongoing fifth Test match against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The right-arm pacer was pivotal in breaking India's batting order, taking the crucial wickets of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. His brilliance meant India were folded for just 185 on Day 1. Meanwhile, Boland completed 50 Test scalps with his final wicket.

A lethal spell from Boland

As mentioned, Australia have continued to dominate as India were bundled out for 185 after opting to bat first. Top-order batters KL Rahul, Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Kohli failed to make significant contributions. Rishabh Pant (40) was the only batter to touch the 30-run knock. Meanwhile, Boland dismissed Pant and Reddy (0) on successive deliveries to dent India even further. They eventually got bundled out for 185.

Boland's journey to 50 Test wickets

Boland has been a constant threat to the Indian batsmen in the series, having taken 15 wickets in three Test matches at a stellar average of 15.46. His Sydney performance saw him become the oldest bowler in over 50 years to accomplish 50 wickets in Tests, a record previously held by New Zealand's Bevan Congdon. Boland achieved the feat at the age of 35 years and 267 days.

Boland's cricketing journey and Test debut

Born on April 11, 1989, in Melbourne, Boland started his First-Class career in 2011 and debuted in T20s three years later. He rose through the ranks quickly to make his ODI and T20I debuts in January 2016. However, he couldn't play Test cricket until six years later. His Test debut came against England in the 2021/22 Ashes series where he made a mark with six wickets in the second innings.

50 Test scalps for Boland

Meanwhile, Boland finished his latest spell with 4/31 across 20 overs. Playing his 13th Test, Boland has raced to 50 wickets, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally includes a solitary fifer. His bowling average of 18.88 is the best among Australian bowlers to have scalped 50 or more Test wickets in the last 80 years. Moreover, no other bowler has a sub-19 average among the ones who have taken at least 50 Test scalps in this century.