Vaughan, Waugh dismiss controversy over Jaiswal's dismissal in Melbourne

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:58 am Dec 31, 202409:58 am

What's the story The dismissal of Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Boxing Day Test against Australia has sparked a debate. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and ex-Australian player Mark Waugh have dismissed the controversy, asserting that Jaiswal was indeed out. This stance contradicts the views expressed by BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla and Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma post-match.

Jaiswal's dismissal: A closer look at the incident

The incident happened when Jaiswal, who was batting on 84, tried to hook a bouncer bowled by Cummins. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey successfully collected the ball as the Australians appealed for caught-behind. On-field umpire Joel Wilson initially ruled it not-out, prompting Australia to review his decision. Real-time Snicko showed a flat line as the ball crossed the bat, wheareas regular replays showed a big deflection.

Third umpire's decision and its impact on the match

Third umpire Sharfuddoula overturned the on-field decision on the basis of the deflection seen in regular replays, ruling in Australia's favor. After his dismissal, Jaiswal was seen speaking having a word with the umpires before eventually walking off the field. The dismissal left India reeling at 140/7 in their chase of 340. They finally lost by 184 runs.

Vaughan urges end to controversy over Jaiswal's dismissal

Vaughan has called for an end to the incessant debate over Jaiswal's dismissal. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Seriously .. all this has to stop .. It was OUT .. all decisions yesterday were the correct ones .. Australia were just better this week." This directly counters Shukla's criticism of the third umpire's decision and Sharma's remarks on technology not being 100% accurate.

Here is Vaughan's post!

Waugh supports Vaughan's stance on Jaiswal's dismissal

Waugh has also echoed his sentiments with Vaughan, saying there should be no doubt about Jaiswal's dismissal. He wrote on X, "Let's get this straight once and for all. Jaiswal was clearly out it was a very obvious deflection off the bat/glove. Not sure how umpire missed it in the first place." This further dismisses Shukla's criticism of the third umpire and Sharma's post-match comments.

A look at Waugh's comments

Taylor dismisses controversy surrounding Jaiswal's dismissal

Former Australian skipper Mark Taylor has also dismissed the controversy surrounding Jaiswal's dismissal. He said, "To me, there is no controversy. You can see from that replay that he clearly edges the ball, and there is a clear deviation." This statement supports Vaughan and Waugh's stance on the issue and contradicts Shukla and Sharma's post-match comments.