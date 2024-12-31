Summarize Simplifying... In short After a mixed 2024, India's cricket team is gearing up for a busy 2025, starting with the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January.

The team will then compete in the ICC Champions Trophy, a series against England, and the Asia Cup, along with home games and bilateral series against various countries.

India's 2025 cricket schedule: Champions Trophy, England Tests and more

What's the story The Indian men's cricket team will have a busy year in 2025. The year will be packed with the Champions Trophy, five Tests against England, and the Asia Cup. The team will play 18 T20Is, 10 Tests and 12 ODIs in bilateral series outside of their ICC and ACC commitments. This comes after a challenging year where they suffered bilateral series losses against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Performance review

India's performance in 2024 and upcoming challenges

In 2024, the Indian team saw both highs and lows. They won eight, lost six, and drew one in 15 Test matches. However, they also suffered a series defeat against Sri Lanka in the only ODI series they played that year. They, however, won the ICC T20 World Cup. The team's first challenge of 2025 will be the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 3-7.

Upcoming tournaments

India's journey to Champions Trophy and England series

After the Sydney Test, India will turn its attention to the ICC Champions Trophy. The team will kick off their campaign on February 20 against Bangladesh in Dubai. Prior to the tournament, they will take on England in five T20Is and three ODIs from January 22. Later this year, they will have a five-match Test series in England, which will begin their fourth World Test Championship cycle.

Home games

India's home season and bilateral series in 2025

India's home season will begin in October with the Asia Cup and two Tests against West Indies. Apart from these tournaments, the team will also play a few bilateral series over the year. These include matches against Australia, Bangladesh, South Africa, and West Indies. The team's performance in these games will be crucial for their standing in international cricket rankings.