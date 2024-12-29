Summarize Simplifying... In short In the upcoming 2nd T20I, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are set to clash at the Bay Oval, a ground known for high-scoring matches.

Historically, New Zealand has dominated this matchup, especially at home.

Key players to watch include Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, who has been in top form, and New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell, who were instrumental in their team's previous victory.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 (Image source: X/@ICC)

2nd T20I: Can Sri Lanka bounce back against New Zealand?

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:35 pm Dec 29, 202403:35 pm

What's the story The second T20I between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on December 30. The Kiwis lead the series after a thrilling eight-run victory in the first match. Despite a strong start from Sri Lanka with an opening partnership of 121 runs, New Zealand managed to turn the tide and defend the 172-run total. Here are further details.

Details

Weather, pitch conditions and streaming details

The weather at the Bay Oval will be cloudy with the temperature hovering around 20°C and humidity at 74%. The pitch is expected to be a batting paradise, providing ample runs. Both the teams would prefer chasing on this ground. The average score here is 171. The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website while Sony Sports Network will provide the live telecast (11:45pm IST).

H2H

A look at head-to-head record

As per ESPNcricinfo, New Zealand and Sri Lanka have locked horns in 26 T20Is as of now. The Kiwis lead the head-to-head record 15-8, while one match was washed out. Notably, two matches were decided via the Super-Over method. New Zealand have a 7-1 lead over Sri Lanka at home. Meanwhile, the Lankans have won another T20I in the country through Super Over.

Team lineups

Probable XIs for New Zealand and Sri Lanka

New Zealand's likely XI: Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy. Sri Lanka's likely XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

Key performers

Top players to watch out for

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka, who has scored 359 runs in his last 10 T20I matches, is a player to watch out for. He played a 90-run knock in the series opener. Meanwhile, half-centurions Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell were key to NZ's win in the series opener. Jacob Duffy was the most successful bowler for New Zealand in the first game, taking three wickets. Matt Henry and Zakary Foulkes also chipped in with two wickets each.

