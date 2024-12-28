Summarize Simplifying... In short Arshdeep Singh's stellar performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he took five wickets against Mumbai, has put him in the spotlight.

His impressive form, especially in white-ball cricket, could make him a strong contender for Mohammed Shami's spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy, if Shami is unavailable due to injury.

Arshdeep claimed five wickets against Mumbai

Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul stuns Mumbai in Vijay Hazare Trophy

What's the story Star Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh produced a sensational performance in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Punjab and Mumbai. The left-arm pacer claimed five wickets, ripping apart Mumbai's strong batting line-up, which featured stars like Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shivam Dube. This brilliant achievement came after Arshdeep was snubbed for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He is now making a strong case for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Impressive comeback in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Despite taking just three wickets in the first three VHT rounds, Arshdeep made a remarkable comeback in the fourth against Mumbai. He started his onslaught by dismissing Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the first over and continued by taking Ayush Mhatre's wicket. This set the stage for his confrontation with Mumbai's heavy hitters.

Arshdeep's relentless attack leaves Mumbai reeling

Arshdeep's onslaught didn't stop as he sent Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Shreyas Iyer (17) back to the pavilion. His brilliant show reached its zenith when he took Shivam Dube's wicket, which left Mumbai reeling at 39/5. This five-wicket haul established Arshdeep's supremacy in this do-or-die match, making it a memorable day in his cricketing career. He took 5/38 in 10 overs as Mumbai perished for 248.

Arshdeep could secure spot in Champions Trophy

Notably, Arshdeep's masterclass performance comes at a crucial time, with Mohammed Shami potentially unavailable for the 2025 Champions Trophy due to injury. Arshdeep's recent form and experience in white-ball cricket could make him a strong contender for Shami's spot. Arshdeep and Jasprit Bumrah could be India's frontline seamers, as was the case in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

Over 40 List A wickets

Arshdeep, India's leading pacer in the shortest format, has now raced past 40 wickets in List A cricket. He averages under 30 across 28 List A matches. Arshdeep now has two fifers in the format.