#ThisDayThatYear: Patriots become first team to achieve perfect 16-0 record

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:34 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story On December 29, 2007, the New England Patriots made history by completing a perfect 16-0 regular season, the first team in NFL history to achieve such a feat. The Patriots solidified their place in the record books with a thrilling 38-35 win over the New York Giants. They showcased an explosive offense led by quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Randy Moss. Here's more.

Game recap

Patriots beat Giants to achieve historic 16-0 perfect season record

The Patriots achieved a perfect 16-0 regular season with a thrilling 38-35 win over the Giants on December 29. Brady threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns to Moss, who set a single-season touchdown reception record. Despite a strong Giants effort, the Patriots' resilience ensured their place in history as the first NFL team to finish the regular season undefeated since 1972.

Season recap

Highlights of Patriots' unbeaten 2007 season

The 2007 Patriots made history with a 16-0 regular season under Bill Belichick, led by MVP quarterback Brady's record 50 touchdown passes and Moss's 23 touchdown receptions. They became the first team to achieve this feat since the 1972 Miami Dolphins. However, despite their dominance, the Patriots fell 17-14 to the Giants in Super Bowl XLII, narrowly missing a perfect 19-0 season.

Unbeaten streak

Recap of Patriots' regular season wins

The Patriots dominated the regular season, finishing a flawless 16-0. They opened with a commanding win over the New York Jets and maintained momentum, outscoring opponents like the Dolphins (49-28) and Washington Redskins (52-7). Key victories included a tight clash against the Indianapolis Colts (24-20) and a thrilling finale against the Giants (38-35). Meanwhile, this historic run solidified their status as an NFL powerhouse.

fewest losses

NFL teams with the fewest losses

The Patriots' 2007 season stands out as the best in NFL history, completing a 16-0 regular season with an unmatched 36.8 points per game. They join a select group of just eight undefeated teams like the 1972 Dolphins (14-0) and 1942 Chicago Bears (11-0). Meanwhile, NE's 589 points scored and dominant 48.2% third-down conversion rate cements their legacy as dominant team.