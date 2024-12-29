Summarize Simplifying... In short The Milwaukee Bucks set an NBA record in 2020 by scoring 29 three-pointers in a game against the Heat, contributing to their largest road win ever.

This was part of their championship season where they overcame a 0-2 deficit to win their second NBA title.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2020 the Milwaukee Bucks made history with the most 3-pointers in a single NBA game (Image credit: X/@NBATV)

#ThisDayThatYear: Bucks make history with most 3-pointers in a game

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:31 pm Dec 29, 2024

What's the story On December 29, 2020, the Milwaukee Bucks made NBA history by hitting a record 29 three-pointers in a dominant 144-97 victory over the Miami Heat. This historic feat shattered the previous mark for most threes by a team in a game, showcasing the Bucks' exceptional shooting. From long-range precision to an unstoppable offensive rhythm, this performance solidified Milwaukee's legacy. Here's more about the game.

Game recap

Bucks set NBA record for 3-pointers made in a game

The Bucks made history, by setting an NBA record with 29 three-pointers in a stunning 144-97 win over the Heat. Milwaukee's relentless shooting clinic saw 12 players sink at least one three, with Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Donte DiVincenzo leading the charge. The Bucks dominated from start to finish, showcasing their offensive prowess. This game marked the largest road win in franchise history.

2020 season - Bucks

Recap of the Bucks' 2020 record-breaking and championship season

The 2020-21 Bucks had a remarkable season, finishing with a 46-26 record. They clinched their 10th Central Division title, swept the Heat, and defeated the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks to reach the NBA Finals (first time in 47 years). Despite trailing 0-2, the Bucks won four straight games, defeating the Phoenix Suns 4-2 to claim their second NBA championship, (first since 1971).

Most three-pointers

Teams with the most three-pointers in a single NBA game

The most recent NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a game is 29, a feat achieved by the Boston Celtics on October 22, 2024, and are tied with the Bucks on December 29, 2020. The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are also on the list with 28, set in 2021. Meanwhile, the Rockets previously held the record with 27 in 2019, defeating Phoenix.