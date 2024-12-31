Summarize Simplifying... In short Irfan Pathan has criticized Virat Kohli's recent performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, highlighting his average of 28 over the last five years and a drop to 21 since October 2024.

Pathan also pointed out Kohli's recurring dismissal pattern and his declining contribution to India's wins.

Despite an unbeaten century in Perth, Kohli's overall performance has been underwhelming compared to his peers, with his average dropping nearly 15% since 2019.

Irfan Pathan criticizes Kohli's performance in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has shown disappointment over Virat Kohli's recent performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Speaking on Star Sports, Pathan emphasized that Kohli's Test stats in the last five years (including this season) do not do justice to his potential. He even went on to say that a younger player could have done better with the same opportunities.

Performance analysis

Pathan questions Kohli's recent Test average

Pathan also questioned Kohli's recent Test average during the discussion. "It's been five years. You are such a big player and your average in the last five years has been close to 28. Does Indian cricket deserve this? Does Indian cricket deserve an average of 28 from their best player? Absolutely not, they deserve better than this," he said.

Recent stats

Pathan highlights Kohli's recent average since October 2024

Pathan further noted that Kohli's average has plummeted to 21 since October 2024. "The Indian team doesn't deserve that. Even a young player will give you an average of 21. You expect more than this from Virat. If your career average is close to 50, these are numbers to be ashamed of," he added. This highlights Pathan's concern over the star cricketer's recent slump.

Dismissal pattern

Pathan criticizes Kohli's recurring dismissal pattern

Pathan also slammed Kohli's repeated pattern of getting out, observing his habit of playing balls outside the off-stump. "If you look at his dismissals, all the balls were outside the stumps. If you don't touch them, the balls will go to the wicketkeeper, and the bowler will definitely do something else," he said. This is an observation that Kohli could work on.

Performance comparison

Kohli's performance in BGT 2024-25 and comparison with peers

In the ongoing BGT 2024-25, Kohli has scored 167 runs at an average of 27.83 in seven innings. Despite scoring an unbeaten century in Perth, he has only managed to reach double digits twice in six innings. Compared to his peers, Kohli's performance has been significantly lacking with his average dropping from 54.97 to 47.21 since 2019, a decrease of nearly 15%.

Win contribution

Kohli's contribution to India's wins has also declined

Kohli's contribution to India's wins has also witnessed a sharp decline. Till 2019, he averaged a phenomenal 60.50 in wins for India but in the last five years, the average has plummeted to a mere 31.21, a drop of nearly 50%. This decline highlights the struggles Kohli has been facing in upholding his high-performance standards consistently across all matches and series.