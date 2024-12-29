Summarize Simplifying... In short Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised Yashasvi Jaiswal's potential to score a century against Australia, noting his adaptability to different pitches.

Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar and Irfan Pathan debated over a run-out incident involving Jaiswal and Virat Kohli, with Gavaskar suggesting Kohli could have avoided the dismissal.

Jaiswal scored 82 before getting run-out (Image source: X/@ICC)

Yashasvi Jaiswal wanted the MCG hundred: Sanjay Manjrekar

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:59 am Dec 29, 202408:59 am

What's the story Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance in the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has been a hot topic of discussion. The young cricketer scored a brilliant 82 before being dismissed after a misunderstanding with Virat Kohli. The incident not only ended Jaiswal's innings but also appeared to have distracted Kohli's focus, who was out soon after for 36 runs.

Player analysis

Manjrekar highlights Jaiswal's potential and ambition

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, discussing on ESPNcricinfo, analyzed Jaiswal's innings. He highlighted the 23-year-old's desire to score a century and how comfortable he looked against Australia's pacers, barring Mitchell Starc in the beginning. "Yashasvi Jaiswal, for a guy who is so young, had a few things to say to Virat Kohli. He was making a case there," Manjrekar said.

Potential achievement

Manjrekar believes Jaiswal's century could have surpassed Perth feat

Further, Manjrekar said had Jaiswal got to his century, it could have been more impressive than the one he got in Perth. "Out of habit, he would have got a hundred and that hundred would have been even more impressive than the one that Perth," Manjrekar noted. He also emphasized how Jaiswal adapted to different pitches and faced quality attacks.

Incident analysis

Gavaskar weighs in on Jaiswal-Kohli run-out incident

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also weighed in on the run-out incident involving Jaiswal and Kohli. He opined that while it was a "risky single," Kohli could have made his ground had he reacted to Jaiswal's call. "It would have been a quick run, and somebody like Virat Kohli would definitely have made it," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Disagreement

Manjrekar and Pathan disagree on Jaiswal-Kohli run-out

The run-out incident ignited a debate between Manjrekar and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. The two disagreed on live TV on whether Kohli could have done more to prevent the dismissal. The disagreement got so intense that Manjrekar suggested a new coaching manual should be released, which would include Pathan's version of running between the wicket.