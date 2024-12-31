Summarize Simplifying... In short Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy have made cricket history at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Bumrah became the first bowler to take 200 Test wickets with an average below 20, while Reddy scored his first Test century, making him the third-youngest Indian to do so in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul at the MCG

Bumrah, Reddy join MCG Honors Board after stellar performances

What's the story The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has honored the extraordinary feats of Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Bumrah and Reddy starred for India in the recently-concluded Boxing Day Test, albeit in a losing cause, which added their names to the Honors Board. Vice-captain Bumrah made it to the board with a stunning five-wicket haul, while Reddy slammed an incredible century in the first innings.

Bumrah's milestone of 200 Test wickets

Besides taking nine wickets in the match, Bumrah also reached the milestone of 200 Test wickets, reaching the feat with the lowest bowling average of all time. He became the first-ever bowler to take 200 Test wickets while averaging below 20. He also became the fastest Indian pacer to this mark. Bumrah's performance proved instrumental in restricting the Australians across the two innings.

Reddy's maiden Test century earns MCG recognition

Along with Bumrah, young cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy also made it to the Honors Board. He slammed his maiden Test century, lifting India from a spot of bother in the first innings. Not only did this mark a personal milestone for Reddy, but it also helped India avoid the follow-on. This made him the third-youngest Indian to score a maiden Test century Down Under.

BCCI celebrates Bumrah and Reddy's MCG recognition

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also celebrated the achievement with a special post on their official handle, writing, "Magnificent five-wicket haul, special maiden 100. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy's names are etched on the Honours Board of Melbourne Cricket Ground."

Here's the post